Urbana at Rantoul softball highlights
Tue, 05/21/2019 - 2:35pm | Colin Likas

Video highlights from a Class 3A Rantoul Regional quarterfinal between softball teams from Urbana and Rantoul on May 20, 2019, at Wabash Park in Rantoul, with postgame reaction from Eagles coach Travis Flesner and athlete Madisyn Walton, as well as Tigers coach Bill Harmon.

Videographer/Producer: 
Colin Likas
