Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley vs. Unity softball highlights
Wed, 05/22/2019 - 2:46pm | Colin Likas
Video highlights from a Class 2A Olympia Sectional softball semifinal between Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Unity on May 21, 2019, in Stanford, with postgame reaction from Rockets coach Aimee Davis and athletes Taylor Henry and Maddie Reed, as well as Falcons coach Kara Smith.
Videographer/Producer:
Colin Likas
Loading Video...
-
-
-
5/21/2019
-
5/20/2019
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.