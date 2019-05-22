Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Wednesday, May 22, 2019 83 Today's Paper

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley vs. Unity softball highlights
| Subscribe

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley vs. Unity softball highlights

Wed, 05/22/2019 - 2:46pm | Colin Likas

Video highlights from a Class 2A Olympia Sectional softball semifinal between Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Unity on May 21, 2019, in Stanford, with postgame reaction from Rockets coach Aimee Davis and athletes Taylor Henry and Maddie Reed, as well as Falcons coach Kara Smith.

Videographer/Producer: 
Colin Likas
Loading Video...
-