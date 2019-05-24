Friday on the Farm with Allen Parrish
Fri, 05/24/2019 - 12:00pm | bzigterman
Each Friday, ag reporter Ben Zigterman talks with someone in the ag industry about what they're working on. This week, he interviewed Allen Parrish, farm director for crop science at the University of Illinois, about what's being planted at the Morrow Plots, the oldest research plots in the United States.
Videographer/Producer:
Ben Zigterman
