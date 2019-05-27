VIDEO: 2019 IHSA Boys' State Track

Check out highlights of the 2019 IHSA Boys' State Track Championships, including championships from Mahomet-Seymour's Hunter Hendershot and Mathias Powell, Prairie Central's Chandlar Ifft, Tri-County's Ramsey Hunt, and Ridgeview's Mason Barr, and a team state title for Salt Fork.

Videographer/Producer: Anthony Zilis & Colin Likas/The News-Gazette