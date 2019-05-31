Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Friday on the Farm with Lee Waters
Friday on the Farm with Lee Waters

Fri, 05/31/2019 - 7:30pm | bzigterman

Each Friday, ag reporter Ben Zigterman talks with someone in the ag industry about what they're working on. This week, he interviewed Lee Waters, a crop insurance agent for Farm Credit Illinois, about what farmers' insurance options are for planting this late in the season.

Videographer/Producer: 
Ben Zigterman
