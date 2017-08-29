Paxton police chief fired

Photo by: Provided Paxton police Chief Bob Bane.

PAXTON — Paxton Police Chief Bob Bane said he was fired Tuesday morning by Mayor Bill Ingold and was told to vacate his office by 2 p.m.

As of 11 a.m., Bane said he had not yet received a written notice of his employment being terminated.

“I didn’t get anything in writing,” Bane said.

The mayor declined comment when reached by the Ford County Record, saying he was not permitted to discuss personnel matters.

Although perhaps unrelated, Bane’s firing came in the wake of the city’s public works department director being charged in Ford County Circuit Court with reckless driving and then being issued a ticket by Paxton police for talking on his cell phone while driving. In the days that followed, the mayor notified Bane that the public works department would no longer be providing labor for the repair of the police department’s vehicles. Ingold said the reason was that two employees of the public works department — including its director— were on medical leave.

Bane had been the city’s police chief since May 2006, when he was appointed by Ingold as a replacement for the retiring Ken Mutchmore. Bane had previously served as the police department’s captain since summer 2005. Prior to that, he served as a youth officer/patrolman in Paxton for 18 years.

“Bob Bane has been a very good employee and a very good police officer for the city of Paxton for the past 19 years,” Ingold said at the time of Bane’s promotion to chief.

Bane came to Paxton after working for several years as police chief of the LaSalle County city of Wenona. He graduated from the Police Training Institute in 1981.

In 2014, Bane ran an unsuccessful campaign to unseat two-term incumbent Ford County Sheriff Mark Doran.

Bane’s firing means there are now six full-time employees of the police department: Capt. Coy Cornett, Sgt. Robert Yates, canine officer Tom Sink, patrolman Brandon Ryan, patrolman Stewart Stafford and patrolman Peter Nicolini. There is also one part-timer, Chad Johnson.