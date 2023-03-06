What’s the personality trait or professional skill or two that you have that would make you a particularly effective mayor?
“Leadership is my strength from previous professional employment — general manager, computer programming, job recruiter. It provided me with foundation to become a better manager.
“I have the ability to multi-task and make everyone around me feel like they are special and that their opinion matters, and we are a team — a non-partisan team — that works and does the city business in a professional manor.”
Public service, especially in these polarizing times, isn’t for everyone. So why do you want this job?
“Twenty years of public service since I have been back home. I ran for city council three times, and two times for school board, and this is my second time for mayor. As one can see, quitting is not in my genes. Until this community is recognized for what it stands for, then I will run until I can’t run anymore.”
Does it feel like the city turned a corner on gun violence in 2022, following the deadliest year on record locally?
“No, we haven’t even scratched the surface on how to stop gun violence. This administration has been in office for over 20 years in they have not come close to figuring out the real needs of the community and how to stop gun violence.”
If you’re elected mayor, what would you propose be the city’s next big step in curbing gun violence?
“Solutions: I would lease the Family Dollar on Market as a police sub-station and assign four minority officers there to be neighborhood community police officers.
“These officers would know everything that is going down in the hood, and they will be able to squash a lot of the feuding that is going down. It would be open to the public for parents and (help fix) the bullying problem as well as gangs.”
What would be your top three priorities, in order, as mayor — specifically during this upcoming term?
“I would name the center in honor of the fallen officer (Chris Oberheim), so the community would never forget him.
“I would immediately negotiate for a person of color to take over as the director of recruiting and training at the Police Training institute.”
As Champaign has increasingly become a provider, or at least a major funder, of social services — traditionally a role of townships — and as Champaign and City of Champaign Township share the same boundaries and governing body, where do you stand on eliminating the township and rolling its functions into city government?
“At this moment concerning the township, I would leave it right like it is to make sure that this change is for the better.”
What are three adjectives to describe the type of mayor you’d be?
“Azark is a smart, strong and articulate, hard-working individual that works well with others and loves to see people happy at what they do.
“I love my country and city, and i love the citizenry, rich or poor. I will work hard, smart and diligently to provide the best professionalism as mayor, I will abide by the code of conduct of the city and I will not misrepresent the city at any time if elected.”
What, if anything, should voters know about you that wasn’t covered in any of these questions?
“The best thing about this experience is the level of knowledge I have for this community, including knowing most of the families in town, and being able to talk with them instead of at them, which is the key to handling crime in the city.
“The other candidates don’t share that same experience or luxury. My extended friendships that I have developed in this town are a plus; the other candidates had their opportunities to get the job done, but both of them dropped the ball. They both had plenty of time.
“Vote for change, not for more time to get it wrong. Vote Azark 2023.”