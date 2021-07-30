SAVOY — Jamie Cartwright of Papa John’s Pizza on Thursday joined Christie Clinic Illinois Marathon officials at Body N’ Sole in Savoy to announce more than $41,000 in donations to five local nonprofits.
Three race charity partners — Eastern Illinois Foodbank, DREAAM (Driven to Reach Excellence and Academic Achievement for Males) and Urbana Neighborhood Connection Center — received Papa John’s Foundation for Building Community grants. Two others — Habitat for Humanity of Champaign County and Cunningham Children’s Home — received checks for $6,813 from Papa John’s as the result of a different promotion tied to the marathon.