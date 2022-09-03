CHAMPAIGN — The late Doug Parrett’s visitation will be held Tuesday at the University of Illinois’ Stock Pavilion.
The 110-year old facility of the Department of Animal Sciences is a fitting match for Parrett: a world-renowned beef cattle judge, a 49-year UI animal sciences student and instructor, a lifelong native of Illinois.
“It’s a perfect location,” said Animal Sciences Department Head Rodney Johnson. “I wish we weren’t doing it, but because we are, it’s a special place to be at.”
Parrett’s sudden passing shocked generations of faculty and students he spent his five-decade career working with. His close colleagues remember him as a skilled teacher and charismatic confidante, who loved his family and bringing people together.
Johnson met him as a graduate student, when Parrett was an established professor. Parrett grew up on his family’s farm in Mahomet, and earned his three animal science degrees from the UI in 1973, ’75 and ’81. He taught classes as a graduate teaching assistant, and joined the faculty in ’81.
“People were just drawn to him; he had a way of making them feel comfortable. They’d go to him first if there was an issue they were concerned about in the department,” Johnson said. “He probably solved a lot of problems before they made it to my office.”
Parrett visited his office last Friday morning for about an hour, Johnson said, just before he went to guest lecture a class in Beef Production. That evening, he was gone, at the age of 71.
Parrett technically retired in 2010, but kept on teaching. This semester was the first in a long while that Parrett opted not to teach Intro to Animal Sciences for incoming freshmen.
“In my mind, it felt like he was finally starting to ease toward real retirement,” Johnson said. “He had a natural ability to take complicated issues and explain them in a way that people relate to. That was true whether he was in a class, talking to freshmen, or in an extension meeting visiting with beef producers.”
Former university President Bob Easter first met Parrett while both were obtaining their degrees in animal sciences. Easter’s focus was swine, and Parrett’s was cattle, but the two continued to cross paths.
“You never saw him in a situation where he got all upset,” Easter said. “He could deal with just about anything — he was helpful, brilliant, passionate about what he was doing and totally unselfish.”
As Easter moved about the crowd of last Saturday’s Illini football game, former students and colleagues of Parrett brought up his passing from the day before.
“They’d be sad, that’d be the first emotion, and then they’d start to tell a story about how they had a conversation with Doug about something that was bothering them, and he’d helped,” Easter said. “And 20 to 30 to 40 years later, they still remembered that.”
One of Parrett’s legacies is his remarkable ability to judge cattle, to take a look at livestock and intuit its ability to perform and the quality of products it would produce. His judging took him all over the world, to events and competitions in Australia, Canada and New Zealand.
Tom Carr, a retired UI professor, co-coached the university’s meat animal evaluation team with Parrett for 31 years. That’s three decades of van trips, cheap hotels, fast food dinners and constant camaraderie.
“We developed a relationship where we basically shared everything,” Carr said.
The pair coached the UI’s team into a perennial contender in the National Meat Animal Evaluation Contest.
“The University of Illinois was the one everyone shot for,” he said. “Doug was a tremendously effective teacher, and it showed in how his students did in national competitions, as well as in life.”
Doug’s humility extended to everything, except for his family — wife, Susie, children John and Annie, and six grandchildren.
“He was never bashful about bragging on them,” Carr said.
After Parrett passed, his family established an endowed scholarship in his name through the UI Foundation and Department of Animal Sciences.
The late professor, and two-time interim department head, taught classes in the Stock Pavilion and assisted with its recent renovations. The visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday. His funeral Mass is scheduled for the following day, in St. John’s Catholic Newman Center in Champaign at 10 a.m.
On Tuesday, casual dress, including cowboy boots and Illini apparel, are welcome, “as Doug would wish,” his family said.