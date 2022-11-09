Local election officials began the process Wednesday of tabulating more than 5,000 vote-by-mail ballots, Champaign County Clerk and Recorder Aaron Ammons told The News-Gazette.
That process will continue in the presence of Republican and Democratic election judges from noon to 4 p.m. today, after which the office will update totals online, Ammons said.
He said late Wednesday that his office “began casting them today in the presence of (Republican judicial candidate) Sam Limentato, (GOP county chairman) Jim McGuire, one Democratic and two Republican election judges.”
At least 1,800 were tabulated Wednesday, he said.
He said he hopes election judges can get that count between 3,500 and 4,000 today.
There will likely be more ballots to process after that when any of the 3,000-plus outstanding vote-by-mail ballots postmarked by Nov. 8 arrive. Clerks have a window of 14 days after Election Day to process any vote-by-mail and provisional ballots.
As of Wednesday night, 59,658 votes had been counted and added to the unofficial tally — 36,697 on Election Day, 18,148 early votes and 4,813 absentee ballots.
Among the closest races is the one pitting Limentato against Democrat Chad Beckett for Sixth Circuit judge. Limentato leads unofficially, 29,821 to 28,484.
