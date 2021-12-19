CHAMPAIGN — Passengers leaving from or traveling to Champaign-Urbana on Amtrak will soon be riding in new rail cars designed to be roomier and more comfortable.
“We expect in the first quarter of the coming year to start seeing some of the new rail cars bought on the Amtrak Midwest plan,” Amtrak’s Marc Magliari said. “They are new and have Wi-Fi and outlets built right in.”
The new cars are similar to the existing cars, but feature spacious, modern interiors focused on passenger comfort and convenience. Magliari said. In addition to the Wi-Fi and outlets, the cars also have USB ports, large windows with enhanced views for all passengers, overhead luggage storage, work tables, state-of-the-art restrooms with touchless controls, will be ADA compliant and passengers will have access to modern information and route map displays, according to the company.
Trends indicate that more people will be riding those cars since the time the coronavirus pandemic hit in the spring of 2020.
“We have shown some pretty steady improvement as far as ridership,” Magliari said. “In fact, of the three downstate routes, the route through Champaign to Carbondale and on to New Orleans has been stronger coming back than the other two.”
Amtrak also has routes originating in Chicago and traveling to Quincy and St. Louis.
“Basically, we are about 70% of normal right now,” Magliari said. “At one point, very early on in the pandemic, we were down to 5% of normal, so we are encouraged.”
Amtrak received about $1 billion in a COVID-19 relief bill to help defray costs and replace lost revenue. The company implemented safety measures to protect travelers including adding onboard air filtration systems and touch-free options through the Amtrak app. New kiosks have been added at many stations, featuring an updated interface that minimizes touching.
Magliari said the biggest travel dates of the year are the weekend before Christmas and the Sunday after New Year’s Day.
There are three trains daily that come in and three trains that are outbound from downtown’s Illinois Terminal.
“I travel by train a lot but during the start of the pandemic, with the shutdown and all, nothing was open or operating,” said Christy Haines of Champaign, who was waiting on a train to Carbondale last Tuesday at the terminal. “There was just no place to go. Now, I travel to see my daughters about once a month. It’s getting back to normal, but it seems like it is taking forever.”
Federal mask mandates for planes, buses and trains have been extended through January 2022.
“Masks are required both in the station and on the trains,” Magliari said. “There are some people who need to be counseled a bit on that and then, there have been some rare occasions when people’s trips have ended earlier than what they might have booked if they don’t comply. We refund the difference, but it hasn’t been a huge problem.”
Haines said she always wears her mask, but as the pandemic continues, she notices others without.
“I think most people traveling comply with it,” she said. “I have seen a few try to get away without wearing one, but everybody who boards has to be wearing one.”