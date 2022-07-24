Jim Rossow
Vice President of News
Jim Rossow is vice president of news at The News-Gazette. His email is jrossow@news-gazette.com.
Listen to this article
Urbana’s Class of 1972 celebrated its 50th reunion last weekend, more than 110 former Tigers (out of 461) making it back.
As a Saturday night tribute to those who had passed away, their nametags and senior portraits were hung on a memorial tree while their pictures were projected on big screens. Retired TV anchor Dan Katz gave the keynote speech and the crew enjoyed Sunday brunch at Hudson Farm before going separate ways.
We asked Carol McClaine and her ‘72 classmates to stroll down memory lane.
- “We were nearing the end of the Vietnam War so there were numerous war protests and actual bomb scares at the high school. Women’s liberation was big back then and a club was started.”
- The high school parking lot was full of Trans Ams, Cameros and Volkswagen buses.
- On weekends, the Tigers favorited Pagliai’s Pizza, Metamorphosis and Red Lion. They enjoyed marching band events, working on the school yearbook (Rosemary) and spring musical (“The Music Man”), and skipping classes to head to the Quad on campus or Carle Park.
But, McClaine said, “the most popular answer to the question ‘What was your most memorable moment?’ was graduation!”
Trending Videos
Mobile App
{{ type }}
{{ closing.location.name }}
{{ closing.name }}Type: {{ closing.type }}
Date: {{ closing.date | formatDate }}
Information: {{ closing.information }}
Latest News
- Man opens fire on Philippine campus, killing 3 people
- Just Askin’ | What’s next for Stix Arcade Bar?
- Pope heads to Canada as Indigenous groups seek full apology
- 2 apparent homophobic attacks reported after Berlin Pride
- C-U Haiku, July 24, 2022
- Building permits, July 24, 2022
- For the 55-and-over crowd, July 24-31, 2022
- Area history, July 24, 2022
- Top of the Morning, July 24, 2022
- Happy 50, Urbana High School Class of '72
News in your Inbox
Find a local business
Trending Recipes
Most Popular
Articles
- Downtown Champaign bar owners plot next move
- Tom's #Mailbag, July 22, 2022
- New Danville pub opens its door
- Farm Family of the Week | The Huisingas of Cisco and DeLand
- Wedding break for popular Champaign restaurant
- Man expected to survive Friday night Champaign shooting
- Champaign man accused of repeatedly raping teen brought here from Mexico
- Man charged with neighbor's murder held on $2.5 million bond
- Construction on new Danville casino 'going smoothly'
- UPDATE: Campustown shooting victim identified; alleged shooter in custody