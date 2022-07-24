Listen to this article

Urbana High School Class 1972 50th Reunion July 16, 2022.
From left, reunion committee members Char Cooper, Charla Sherwood, Lana Curry and Carol McClaine at Saturday’s dinner.

Urbana’s Class of 1972 celebrated its 50th reunion last weekend, more than 110 former Tigers (out of 461) making it back.

As a Saturday night tribute to those who had passed away, their nametags and senior portraits were hung on a memorial tree while their pictures were projected on big screens. Retired TV anchor Dan Katz gave the keynote speech and the crew enjoyed Sunday brunch at Hudson Farm before going separate ways.

We asked Carol McClaine and her ‘72 classmates to stroll down memory lane.

  • “We were nearing the end of the Vietnam War so there were numerous war protests and actual bomb scares at the high school. Women’s liberation was big back then and a club was started.”
  • The high school parking lot was full of Trans Ams, Cameros and Volkswagen buses.
  • On weekends, the Tigers favorited Pagliai’s Pizza, Metamorphosis and Red Lion. They enjoyed marching band events, working on the school yearbook (Rosemary) and spring musical (“The Music Man”), and skipping classes to head to the Quad on campus or Carle Park.

But, McClaine said, “the most popular answer to the question ‘What was your most memorable moment?’ was graduation!”

Char Cooper handing out name badge to Mike Strang at UHS Class of 72 reunion mixer at Riggâs Brewery Friday July 15, 2022.
Betty Johnson and Marilyn Booker (left) at Sunday’s brunch at Hudson Farm
Dan Katz keynote speaker at Class of 72 from UHS 50th reunion

