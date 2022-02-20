robert shields

Robert Shields of Rantoul turns 102 on Thursday.

 Provided
* * *

Rantoul’s Robert Shields credits faith, family and farming for reaching 102 years of age.

“Plenty of ice cream, too,” he admits.

His daughter, Carol Berg, tells this story:

“Dad always made homemade ice cream, and when grandkids came along, they would stand in line waiting on their turn to turn the handle. He thought it was such fun.

“Nowadays, Dad always has a 5-quart pail of Prairie Farms in the freezer. He loves his ice cream!”

That, the Cubs and Illinois basketball.

Like many of us, he watches Illini games on TV, but “with the sound turned down while listening to Brian Barnhart,” his daughter said.

Is this the year?

“I hope so, but it might not happen after seeing the Rutgers game,” Shields said. “I know they will bounce back and be better than ever.”

His earliest basketball memory is of Fisher High winning the Champaign County tournament in the 1930s. More recently, Trent Frazier’s half-court shots in the last couple of seasons had him hooting and hollering.

On Thursday, he’ll celebrate his 102nd surrounded by family (eight grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren), flipping through albums of photographs and “reminiscing,” he said.

Operating a Centennial Farm in the Dewey-Fisher area all those years is why he’s still going strong today, he said, revealing his secret: “Working outdoors on the farm in the fresh air and good ol’ hard work.”

