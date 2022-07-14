Jim Rossow
Vice President of News
Jim Rossow is vice president of news at The News-Gazette. His email is jrossow@news-gazette.com.
Who holds a 57th class reunion?
Champaign High’s determined Class of 1965 is doing just that, undeterred by a pandemic that forced the former Maroons to postpone their more-traditional 55th celebration in 2020.
Instead, more than 70 proud grads will gather July 22-24 for good food, tall tales and a tour of the renovated high school. Ten from the Class of ’65 joined Photo Editor Robin Scholz and columnist Bob Asmussen inside Combes Gym on Tuesday ahead of a story that runs next week.
“It’s a very special time for us and all that were there (Tuesday) are all still living in Champaign-Urbana area,” organizer Kay Allen Mahannah said.
With reunions back in full swing, a reminder that we publish announcements free of charge. Email news@news-gazette.com with details, and we’ll spread the word. For more on Champaign High’s 57th, reach out to Mahannah (217-840-6307) or Mary Cattell at mdcattell@comcast.net.
Also on tap:
Aug. 12-13: Unity High School Class of ’77. Email: rockets_1977@yahoo.com.
Sept. 2-4: Centennial High School Class of ’72. Email: centennial50thclassof72@gmail.com.
