The pandemic makes it impossible for family and friends to gather and celebrate Julia Johnson’s 106th birthday on Sept. 23.
Living at Country Health Care and Rehab in Gifford, the feisty Urbana High grad (Class of ‘32) is allowed only two visitors at a time — outside, masks in place and at least 6 feet apart.
“We really can’t have a party,” daughter-in-law Cindy Johnson said. “(We’ll) take her a cupcake and some balloons — real bummer.”
Instead, cards are the best way to wish the Sidney native a very happy birthday. Mail them to:
Julia Johnson
c/o Country Health Care & Rehab
2304 CR 3000N
Gifford, IL 61847
We last chatted with Julia when she was about to turn 102 — and renew her driver’s license. She kept driving, Cindy said, until she was 103.
What’s her secret to staying young?
“Exercising, eating bacon every day and having a scotch once in a while,” Cindy said.