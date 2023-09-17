Have a milestone to share? We’d love to hear about it. Visit news-gazette.com and click on “Forms.” Or reach out to Jim Rossow at jrossow@news-gazette.com.
Edith Gordon’s secret to reaching 104 years of age? Start with a daily breakfast that includes a cinnamon roll, cookie and cup of hot chocolate.
“I can’t say it’s healthy eating,” her daughter Sharon said. “But she’s stubborn.”
The oldest person in the Champaign County village of Homer turned 104 on Thursday — and was happy to talk about it. Her extended and extensive family celebrated over Labor Day weekend when they presented her with a slew of gifts, including plenty of chocolate. But “all she wanted is for her family to be there,” Sharon said.
Edith Smith was born in St. Joseph and moved to Homer. She married Warren Gordon in 1945 and raised four children, all graduates of Homer High. Warren was 100 when he passed away in 2020.
“For 104, she’s amazing,” Sharon said.
How is she doing it?
“Being happy I guess,” Edith said. “Loving my family and serving the Lord.”