Urbana High’s Class of 1963 mostly behaved back in the day. The proof?
“Several of our teachers have come to our class reunions,” Connie Shaw said. “We got along well with our teachers and with each other.”
The tight-knit Tigers have held 10 reunions — and, for those still in town, hundreds of weekday lunches — since graduating. The latest will be held next weekend when about 50 classmates meet up in Urbana for happy hours (Eastland Suites Hotel and Conference Center), meals (Po’ Boys) and golf (Atkins Golf Club).
“Our lunches and reunions are always a good time,” Shaw said. “We have made many lasting friendships.”
Connie has had plenty of help organizing the reunion. That includes her husband and classmate, Chuck.
They met for the first time when “we passed each other in the halls of Urbana Junior High, but we first became good friends while we were working at Crystal Lake swimming pool the summer we were 14 years old,” she said. “We started dating when we were 16, and were married in 1965.”
The ’63 Tigers were known for their musical talents, academic prowess and school spirit (7,000 fans took in a 20-0 win against Champaign High). You could find many of them at the Tigers Den and Steak ’n Shake on Green Street on the weekends.
“Great memories,” Connie said. “We are proud of our class.”