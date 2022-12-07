URBANA — Candlestick Lane, which opens to the public this weekend, is a memorable place, and not just for its lights.
Some romance has been involved as well.
Cassie Haines, one of the main organizers of the event, said a young man came to her door about 20 years ago and said he wanted to propose to his fiancee and stage it in their yard. The Haineses allowed him to place a sign there, which they lit up that said “Marry me.”
The answer was “yes,” and the couple then came in and introduced themselves to the Haineses, and the bride-to-be showed her engagement ring.
A few years ago, the Haines’ son and daughter-in-law revealed the gender of their first child there.
“We had a spotlight that goes on our snowmen in our yard,” Cassie Haines said. “They revealed with a pink light. We found we were going to have our first granddaughter.”
Haines and her husband, Randy, have lived on the street for 25 years. She chaired the event for several years with the help of several other residents and now helps to organize it with Charlie Halpin.
