By TOM KACICH
Today is Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, a slight injury resulting from cranking a car several weeks ago caused the death of William Wozencraft, a Champaign plumber. Wozencraft, 59, dislocated a rib while cranking his car and the injury caused an abscess of the liver.
In 1970, five Illinois cities are experiencing teachers strikes — Urbana, Bloomington, Eldorado, Galatia and Collinsville. Teachers in the East Moline district are back to work after a circuit court order.
In 2005, following a 40-minute closed session to discuss pending litigation and then a 70-minute public discussion, the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District board voted 5-1 to annex southwest Champaign, including the Turnberry Ridge, Glenshire, Lincolnshire Fields, Fields West, Ironwood, Trails at Brittany and Copper Ridge subdivisions. Champaign County Board member Scott Tapley said he and his neighbors could file as many as two lawsuits to stop the annexation.