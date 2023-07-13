CHAMPAIGN — More than 30 burglaries have been reported to University of Illinois police since June 1, and three suspects believed to have been responsible for at least a dozen of them have been arrested, according to UI police.
Burglars have largely targeted unlocked vehicles, vacant apartments and construction sites, police said.
One recent arrest was made around 2 a.m. Wednesday when a Mahomet officer stopped a vehicle that UI police were seeking in connection with an earlier burglary.
Mahomet police told UI police that they had the vehicle and its teenage driver acknowledged involvement in 10-15 vehicle burglaries, UI police said.
A 20-year-old man was arrested July 5 for his involvement in several burglaries near campus, with one of them involving several thousands of dollars worth of tools taken from a construction site and another involving cash and credit cards stolen from a vehicle, UI police said.
A third arrest July 10 immediately followed a burglary of an apartment in the 600 block of South First Street, in which a laptop computer, video gaming system and cannabis products were taken from an apartment.
UI police are continuing to seek information related to solved or unsolved campus-area burglaries.
Anyone with information can contact UI police at 217-333-1216 or Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477. Information can also be provided to Crime Stoppers online at 373tips.com or using the P3 Tips mobile app.