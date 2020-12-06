It’s that exciting time of year when the “Best of The Year” lists come out.
This week, I’m featuring two picture books on the Publisher’s Weekly “Best of 2020” list that are odes to the natural world.
- “Outside In” (2020, HMH Books for Young Readers, written by Deborah Underwood, illustrated by Cindy Derby, ages 3-7) begins with “Once we were part of Outside and Outside was part of us. There was nothing between us.”
The bright, emotive illustrations have a child-like quality that draw us in as the spare, lyrical text tells us that now, sometimes even if we’re outside, we’re inside (the young character is looking out a car window).
“We forget Outside is there. So Outside reminds us,” the text says, and we turn the page to find beautifully illustrated examples of light flashing through a window and the slow magic of a butterfly.
The delightful personification of Outside as a friend continues, showing the child in a window-filled home surrounded by nature: “It sends the sunset and shadows inside to play.”
Outside sings, chirps and rustles to us, and beckons with fresh smells. It feeds us with seeds and plants, cuddles us in cotton clothes, and holds us in wooden chairs, “once trees.”
It shows us when to rest and when to “start fresh.” Sometimes it even sneaks inside — a bug in the bathtub, a snail on kale.
This stunningly evocative book goes deep, while remaining accessible, child-friendly and delightfully engaging.
- “Every Color of Light: A Book About the Sky” (2020, Enchanted Lion Books, written by Hiroshi Osada, illustrated by Ryoji Arai, translated by David Boyd, ages 3-7) was originally published in Japanese has now been beautifully translated into English.
This account of a summer rainstorm, “Pitter-patter, pitter-patter,” is illustrated in thick, dense brush strokes, the colors of the forest radiating with feeling.
“Wetter and wetter, the blues darken. So do the greens.”
With each page turn, the storm builds, strong lines whipping across the page.
“Cracking and crashing, the thunder roars. Boom, bah-bah BOOM!”
We see colors running across leaves, swirling in the wind. Sound comes to life in the text and light, motion and reflection are brought to life in the illustrations.
Suddenly, when the storm is over, “Shimmering, light fills the sky.”
Slowly the blues become blue again, the greens become green. The air clears.
Turning the page to see a captivating illustration of shining water droplets against a blue background, we read, “Raindrops drip from the leaves. Sparkling like crystals, they fall to the ground.”
As the world fills with golden hues around a still forest pond, we read, “Stilling, the water shines silver.”
Soon it is evening, the birds return home, and shadows darken.
Night fills the sky. Stars sparkle, and share their stories, and we say goodnight to the glowing Spirit of Rain.
The book ends, words dripping down the page fading with each line, “we’re all/falling/falling/soundly/soundly/asleep/asleep …”
This bedtime story, told by nature itself, is sure to touch the heart.