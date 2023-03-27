CHAMPAIGN — Six-time Grammy Award winner Amy Grant will return to the Virginia Theater on Oct. 12.
Concert tickets ($64-$74) go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the downtown theatre's box office, thevirginia.org and 217-356-9063.
The 30-year performer has sold more than 30 million albums, including three multi-platinum, six platinum and four gold records. She has six No. 1 hits, 10 Top 40 pop singles, 17 Top 40 adult contemporary tracks and a host of contemporary Christian chart-toppers.
The 22-time Dove Award winner co-headlined a 2014 Virginia Theatre show with husband Vince Gill, one of many Champaign appearances over the years.