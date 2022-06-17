In Friday's weekly Meeting Minutes & More special section:
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY
Resolutions unanimously approved at this week’s county board committee-of-the-whole meeting:
— Sheriff Dustin Heuerman‘s request to devote another $1.3 million to cover out-of-county prisoner boarding through the remainder of 2022.
— The acceptance of three new grants totaling over $530,000, by the C-U Public Health Department and Regional Planning Commission, to provide more COVID-related health and housing assistance.
— The awarding of another grant — for $66,000 — to the circuit court, to upgrade court technology.
CITY OF CHAMPAIGN
Tuesday was unofficial Tim Tyler Day in Champaign, with a the city’s new police chief being sworn in by Mayor Deb Feinen following a welcome reception at the City Building.
In brief remarks after taking the oath of office, Tyler addressed City Manager Dorothy David and council members, saying: “City manager, elected officials, I will give you my best. My main focus: To ensure that we have a safe community and that all of our community members thrive.”
CHAMPAIGN SCHOOLS
Among the laundry list of items school board members signed off on at this week’s meeting:
— The appointment of Central High alumna and 2021 Central Illinois Business Magazine Forty Under 40 Woman of the Year Cessily Thomas as dean of students at Centennial, where she’s a Spanish and AVID teacher.
— The appointment of three-degree UI grad Bridget Hughes as assistant principal at Stratton Academy of the Arts, where she’s magnet and instructional coach.
— The appointment of six-year Unit 4 employee and Stratton assistant/summer school principal Brad Alexander as assistant principal at Carrie Busey Elementary.
— Extending by three years the leases for seven portable classrooms — three each outside the crowded Franklin and Jefferson middle schools, one at Barkstall Elementary — at a combined annual cost of $108,000.
— Edits to the student code of conduct, including to the section on cell phones: “Unless otherwise banned under this policy or by the Building Principal, all electronic devices must be kept powered-off or silenced and out-of-sight during the regular school day unless: (a) the supervising teacher grants permission; (b) use of the device is provided in a student’s individualized education program; (c) it is used during the student’s lunch period, or (d) it is needed in an emergency that threatens the safety of students, staff, or other individuals.”
— 215 security cameras ,at a total cost of $238,123, for hallways, cafeterias, parking lots and other spaces inside and outside of 15 district buildings, and $222,569.54 worth of new cameras for the district’s fleet of buses.
— $127,700 in upgrades — including $70,500 in equipment — to repair and make more accessible Kenwood Elementary‘s playground, damaged by vandals in the summer of 2020. District grounds staff will handle the installation.
— $25,800 for pool wall repairs at Centennial High.
— New furniture (not to exceed $115,000) for the under-construction International Prep Academy: 180 student desks, six teacher desks, 15 teacher chairs, 80 tall stools, 30 two-seater science tables, eight four-seater art tables and 15 teacher sit/stand lecture stations.
VILLAGE OF FISHER
The growth of the village — up 9.6 percent from the 2010 to 2020 census, to 2,062 residents — prompted the purchase of a second emergency siren, this one for the west side of town, “so everyone can be alerted in bad weather situations,” Mayor Mike Bayler says.
VILLAGE OF MAHOMET
The topic of this week’s study session: a discussion about bids for Mahomet’s 2022 concrete project, which includes patching on Juniper, Summit Ridge and Karadan drives, as well as sidewalk repairs and American Disability Act-required accessibility ramp improvements at various location.
The recommendation: to award the $188,061 bid to Paris-based Feutz Contractors, Inc., at the board’s June 28 meeting.
PARKLAND COLLEGE
In addition to welcoming a new member — Parkland alum and Champaign County Farm Bureau Manager Brad Uken — trustees also OK’d a number of purchases, including:
— $1,100,000 to the Rock Gate Capital-owned 160 Driving Academy, which provides the personnel, equipment, recruitment, instruction, marketing and job placement services for Parkland’s truck driver training program.
— Expenses associated with Parkland’s Institute of Aviation, including contracts with FlightStar for maintenance ($230,720) and line services ($75,200), with AvFuel Corp. for aviation fuel ($265,000) and with Poplar Grove Airmotive to overhaul fleet aircraft engines after every 2,000 hours of use ($106,500).
— A total not to exceed $48,000 to ThriveDX Saas Inc. to partner up on a cybersecurity bootcamp course.
— $25,000 to Black Rocket Productions to provide “cutting-edge creative technology and STEM courses for summer camps and enrichment youth programs.”
Also this week, Parkland announced the launch of a new academic department: Arts, Media and Social Sciences, set to debut in the fall.
It merges two departments — Fine and Applied Arts and Social Sciences and Human Services — into one, which Arts and Sciences Dean Joseph Walwik says “will create a more efficient administrative structure, and more importantly, a close working relationship between the creative and dynamic faculty working in the separate departments.”
Faculty and staff elected Isabel Scarborough to a three-year term as the new department’s faculty chair. Professor Matthew Watt will be assistant chair.
VILLAGE OF RANTOUL
Shot down by village trustees in a vote that will have consequences: a measure to relax the residency requirements for three Rantoul officers.
Had the proposal passed, Rantoul’s comptroller snd directors of public works and parks and recreation would have been allowed to live within a 30-minute radius of Rantoul’s corporate limits.
“The opposition suggested those who are highest paid should be required to live inside the village limits,” Rantoul Administrator Scott Eisenhauer said. “The outcome of the negative vote means we still have a vacancy in one of our officer positions, while in another the current officer must either move into the village or resign.”
In other business:
— The board voted to double the number of Flock Safety-brand automated license plate readers, from 12 to 24.
— The board approved a proposal to increase to six the number of video gaming terminals allowed per establishment, aligning with the state standard.
UNITY SCHOOLS
Among the topics of discussion at Unity’s first meeting since school let out: the championship haul by district athletes (four state trophies for the high school, six for the junior high); Spanish curriculum upgrades coming in 2022-23; a review of the district’s “Restraint, Timeout and Isolated Time Out Reduction Plan” and the music boosters’ year-end report, showing more than $7,700 in fundraising for scholarships and promoting music education.
CITY OF URBANA
In the end, the proposal to extend Urbana’s school resource officer program by three years — a divisive issue just weeks ago — passed without fanfare Monday night by a unanimous vote of the council.
The takeaway here: Young voices do indeed matter, council member Maryalice Wu said.
“I wanted to strengthen the message and say that I feel like it is the students’ voices that really changed the minds of some people and what they thought about this program,” Wu said. “I’d like for them hopefully to hear that their voice has power, that their voices actually made some of the decisions here at city council and that will hopefully positively influence their lives.”
Other items approved at this week’s meeting:
— Appropriating $360,000 of state motor fuel tax revenue for the resurfacing of Windsor Road, between Wright and Race streets.
— Allocating $100,000 in youth services grants to eight groups, as laid out at last week’s committee-of-the-whole meeting: the Champaign County Regional Planning Commission, the Housing Authority of Champaign County, HV Neighborhood Transformation, The Refugee Center, STEAM Genius, the Urbana Neighborhood Connection Center, the Urbana Park District and The Well Experience.
URBANA FREE LIBRARY
Thanked this week with resolutions honoring their service: Ruth Wyman, outgoing president of the Urbana Free Library’s Foundation Board, and John Thies, who held the same title on the library board.
The library officers also elected new officers for fiscal 2023: President Guadalupe Mejia, VP Elizabeth Scheid, Secretary/Treasurer Barbara Bennett and Secretary Pro Tempore Gloria Yen.