Some encouraging news on the gun violence front: Champaign police reported 25 fewer shooting incidents last month than in May 2021, the deadliest year on record in the city.
There were nine incidents total citywide, according to police statistics, down from 34 the year before.
Also:
- For the second straight month, there were no homicides by gunfire in the city.
- The number of individuals struck by gunfire totaled three, down from 10 a year ago.
- There were six shooting incidents with property damage compared to 21 last May.
Here’s a look at year-to-date totals and how they compare to the first five months of recent years:
- Shooting incidents: 35 in 2019, 56 in 2020, 107 in 2021, 59 in 2022.
- Property damage: 19 in 2019, 27 in 2020, 58 in 2021, 32 in 2022.
- Individuals struck: 16 in 2019, 10 in 2020, 19 in 2021, 14 in 2022.
- Homicide victims: 2 in 2019, 2 in 2020, 2 in 2021, 1 in 2022.
CHAMPAIGN CITY COUNCIL
Council members signed off on extending three economic development funding agreements, all the focus of study sessions earlier this year:
— Visit Champaign County: A five-year extension worth at least $1,275,000, with the city giving the organization 0.75 percent of its local hotel/motel tax revenue or $255,000 annually, whichever is higher.
— Champaign County Economic Development Corporation: A five-year extension, with the city providing $200,000 a year in funding.
— Champaign County Partnership: A three-year extension, with the city funding remaining the same as in the contract that expires on June 30 — $50,000 a year for operational support and $7,500 for staffing assistance.
EXCHANGE CLUB OF CHAMPAIGN
And the winner of the club’s 28th annual Accepting the Challenge of Excellence Award is … Malaya Howard, of Champaign’s R.E.A.D.Y. School. Howard, who’s been accepted to Parkland‘s nursing program, was honored at this week’s meeting with the A.C.E. Award, which goes to a local senior who “has overcome huge challenges to make a dramatic change in their life and graduate from high school.”
EXCHANGE CLUB OF URBANA
Recent Urbana High grad and future Parkland nursing student Carmen Sanchez is the club’s 2022 Youth of the Year. In addition to playing on the Tigers’ soccer team and in the band, Sanchez has been an active volunteer (Habitat for Humanity, Salt & Light Ministries), online tutor (ESL learners for the Erie House in Chicago) and star student (National Honor Society, Big 12 Scholar Athlete).
THOMASBORO VILLAGE BOARD
Two years and change after making police chief a full-time position, the Champaign County village of 1,034 is going in a different direction.
Village board members voted this week to terminate the position Eric Shumate was hired for in 2020, with plans to discuss what comes next at July’s meeting. Between now and then, Mike Martinez will serve as acting chief.
“We will likely hire an ordinance enforcement officer of some degree and/or another part-time officer,” Mayor Tyler Evans said via email Thursday.
Shumate broke the news on Facebook Tuesday night, ending with: “It gave me great pleasure everyday to come to work and serve the wonderful people of Thomasboro!”
TOLONO VILLAGE BOARD
The village board gave its blessing to the fiscal 2023 budget and appropriations ordinance and accepted the resignation of 11-year member Ryan Perry, who has moved out of town.
URBANA CITY COUNCIL
At this week’s committee of the whole meeting, city council members advanced a resolution that would allocate $100,000 in youth services grants to eight social service groups.
The agencies, amounts and description of the programs, culled from the applications they submitted to the city:
— For HV Neighborhood Transformation’s Neighborhood Voices, a three-month program in which participants engage in individual and group work around mental health, trauma and gun violence, build their own competence in both avoiding and preventing gun violence in their neighborhoods, and learn how to make and publish videos on the HV Youtube channel: $25,000.
— For the Urbana Neighborhood Connection Center’s Community Study Center, which offers after-school homework and tutorial sessions to 75 yo 90 students Monday through Friday from 3-6 p.m. for students in grades K-12: $17,000.
— For the Housing Authority of Champaign County’s Youth Build, a community-based alternative education program that provides job training and educational opportunities for at-risk youth ages 16-24: $10,000.
— For STEAM Genius’ Hip Hop Xpress, for a three-month program consisting of four to five stops in collaboration with other Urbana-focused organizations such as the school and park districts: $10,000.
— For the Urbana Neighborhood Connection Center’s Youth Development program, a a comprehensive college and career readiness initiative mainly targeting in-school youth who are currently pursuing a high school diploma and need assistance in seeking entry into college and/or the workforce: $10,000.
— For The Well Experience’s Family Care program, which will use the funding to enhance year-round education and systems of care for families with children aged birth to 22 years: $10,000.
— For the Urbana Park District’s SPLASH program, which provides free afterschool activities, crafts and projects to students who come from families that may not be able to afford the paid-for program offered by the school district: $8,000.
— For the Champaign County Regional Planning Commission’s Youth Assessment Center, the primary center for intake, screening and service connection for Champaign County youth and families: $5,000.
— For The Refugee Center’s Newcomer Immigrant Student Support program, which offers tutoring, acculturation and socialization for school aged children K-12: $5,000.