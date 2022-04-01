CHAMPAIGN — Excitement was building Wednesday as three artists hung their work in a newly renovated vacant building at 112 E. University Ave., C, in anticipation of this weekend’s Boneyard Arts Festival.
For Kelly Hieronymus Whiting, Greg Stallmeyer and Crystal Hartman, who met through the sprawling festival in 2019, the chance to get their passion projects out of their workshops and hang them next to other artists’ work is no small thing.
“When you take it out of your studio and put it in another space, it comes alive,” Hartman said. “You see it in the context of other peoples’ art, and it breathes and it’s wonderful.”
Kelly White said her thoughts were nearly identical in 2004, when she hung her own paintings in a storefront at Lincoln Square Mall in Urbana during the second year the festival existed in its current form. The former University of Illinois art student, who now runs the festival as executive director of 40 North, watched people file through the makeshift gallery and was surprised when a few stopped and asked to buy her work.
“It was incredible,” White said. “There was just this energy. The whole energy of the weekend is focused on the arts, which is a nice thing. And everybody’s there to see it, they’re not just out and about. They’re exploring.”
For most local artists, displaying artwork in a gallery is normally costly and complicated ventures. White said she found that Boneyard made it simple for artists to enter their work, find a space in one of the many businesses and buildings around Champaign County that have been converted into galleries and show it to the masses.
When her organization took over the fledgling festival in 2003, it took place in 13 buildings around Champaign-Urbana, many of them in downtown Champaign. In its 20th year, that has grown to 74 locations across the county, including downtown businesses, public spaces, breweries, campus buildings, vacant spaces and more.
That number is down from pre-pandemic years, in which more than 100 spaces were used. The festival went virtual when the pandemic first started in 2020 and was pushed back to June in 2021.
“We’ve kind of moved into this new ‘creative placemaking,’ where we take a place and we put art in it,” White said. “It doesn’t have to be a very traditional sense of how galleries always were. So I think it’s given a lot more opportunities for artists to show their work.”
For a weekend, the community is transformed into a place where art lovers can traverse the town and find galleries all over.
“It’s so cool when you see someone holding their guide in their hand, looking at it,” said Janet Soesbe, community program manager at the Urbana Park District, who has been involved with the festival since its inception. “We call it ‘Boneyarding.’ We made it a verb.”
For artists like Whiting, Stallmeyer and Hartman, finding like-minded friends used to be an arduous task, because the activity of creating their artwork is generally done in solitude.
As they prepared their paintings and sculptures to be seen by the world this weekend, though, they did so as part of a community that Boneyard created.