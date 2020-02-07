URBANA — To celebrate 50 years in the community, the Champaign-Urbana Potters’ Club will host free public events throughout February.
At 7 p.m. Monday, Parkland College art Professor Chris Berti will present “The Poetics of Clay: Past and Present” in Room A at the Champaign Public Library. Berti, a nationally known ceramic artist and sculptor with pieces in the Smithsonian Museum and Montreal Museum of Art, among other museums, will examine “historical and contemporary ceramic work with emphasis on expressive use of clay forming and surface techniques as well as form and content.”
The Potters’ Club will also have its “Clay & Fire: 50 Years of Hands, Wheels, Community and Creativity” exhibit set up in the Art Coop in Lincoln Square Mall from Sunday through March 7. An opening reception will be held Sunday at the art supply store from 2 to 4 p.m. The exhibit celebrates the history of the club, featuring pieces made by over 36 current and former club members. Some pieces will be available for purchase.
Both events are free and open to the public. For information, visit cupotters.org.
The Potters’ Club has been around since 1969 and is a nonprofit, cooperative ceramics studio for “all who seek a supportive and communal space in which to create.” The club is located at 900 S. Race St., U, and offers session-based memberships, with enrollment for the 2020 Summer Session opening May 1.