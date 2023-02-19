CHAMPAIGN — The Champaign County History Museum’s winter art exhibition series, which started in December, has been more successful than anticipated.
As a result, the museum’s board of trustees has decided to expand the series through June, Trustee Ian Wang said.
The series began in December with a celebration of Harry Breen’s art career and achievement.
Breen completed his undergraduate study in art at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago and did his graduate study at the University of Illinois. From 1959 to 1985, he was a member of the faculty of the UI School of Art and Design.
He retired as professor emeritus of art in 1985. Breen died Jan. 2, 2021.
- In January, the museum featured the artwork of Charles Wisseman. His art display was titled “Made in CU — Materials in Art.”
A native of the Baltimore/Washington, D.C., area, Wisseman can turn almost any type of material into art, from forged steel and other metals to wood, ceramic, paper, plastic, found objects and even dead bugs. He came to Champaign-Urbana in 1982 to become staff pathologist at Carle Foundation Hospital, serving as department head for his last 10 years. He was also a clinical associate professor and lecturer at the old medical school on the Urbana-Champaign campus, since replaced by the new Carle Illinois College of Medicine.
- This month, Joan Stoltz’s series, “Skin in the Game,” is featured. Stolz is a professor of art and design at Parkland College. She holds a master’s degree from Hoffberger School of Painting at the Maryland Institute College of Art.
Her work has been exhibited in Illinois, New York, Washington, D.C., Baltimore and Paris.
“Skin in the Game” is a painting series she started in 2019 during a sabbatical and recently completed, featuring more than 60 portraits of contemporary American politicians.
“The work was intended as a cathartic response to a political crisis,” she said, “but it was also a way to concentrate on skin as a subject in and of itself, in emotional context, under different lighting and so on without dealing with a narrative, but with the understanding that the content would be created only when the works would be shown as a group.”
- Featured in March will be works by the UI Student Photography Club show titled “Champaign in the Eyes of International Students.”
The club has more than 300 active members from different academic fields who share an interest in photography. The club normally has an annual photography competition and show. This year, it will be held at the history museum.
- Featured in April will be work by Comrades in Art, a group of local female artists. They encourage one another in the practice of art through creative dialogue, critical evaluation and thoughtful inspiration.
Their debut exhibition as a group took place at Art Co-op Gallery, Urbana. Many of its members have participated in a variety of exhibitions. Members include Judith Baker-Barrows, Debra Bolgia, Beth Chasco, Sarah Marjanovic, Melinda McIntosh, Donna Monfort, Pat Baron Monigold, Lynn Hawkinson, Smith, Sara Taber and Martha Willi.
- In May, the work of Hua Nian will be featured. She is an artist and art educator living in Urbana. Her artwork is frequently featured in local and regional art exhibitions and collected by many.
- The June featured artist has yet to be announced.
Wang said the history museum started its winter art exhibition series as part of its mission “to promote collecting, conservation and study of our Champaign County history (and) in the meantime to contribute to and to promote our county’s social, economic development and to improve our quality of life.”