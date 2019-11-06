CHAMPAIGN — Clients of Developmental Services Center will show and sell their artwork and other hand-crafted items at a holiday open house from 3-5 p.m. Saturday at DSC’s space at 110 E. University Ave., C.
Called The Crow at 110, the DSC rents the space, which is intended to be both a venue for artists’ works and a way of showing what people with developmental disabilities can do, according to the agency.
In addition to people who receive services from DSC, other artists in the community will also be showing and selling their works at the open house, according to Annette Becherer, DSC’s employment services director.
Also included at the event will be an open mic for poetry readings and music.
Hot chocolate and cider will be served.