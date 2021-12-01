URBANA — On the four sculptures of faces sitting on pedestals in the middle of the Illini Union Art Gallery, all eight eyes are closed.
This had a practical purpose. The sculptures are plaster casts of artists Heather Sandy and Sarah Marjanovic, who are opening an exhibit entitled ‘Living Hosts: Culturing Collaboration’ on Thursday, and their respective partners. During the process of placing wet plaster on a face, the eyes must remain shut.
But to Marjanovic and Sandy, whose show exhibits work they’ve made during the pandemic, the pose also has a symbolic meaning of a person looking inward, not outward.
“In the pandemic, we are missing so many distractions,” Marjanovic said. “It’s hard not to be so introspective all the time.”
It was a longtime goal for Marjanoivic and Sandy, who became friends when they were masters’ students at Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville and had studios nearby. Their chance came when they were asked to put together an exhibit on campus.
Beyond the four faces, Sandy and Marjanovic’s work in the exhibit was independent, aside from occasional discussions when one of the artists needed advice.
Their artwork is mixed throughout the gallery, but the differences are clear. For each, the pandemic offered a new perspective on their artwork and a new way to find comfort in it.
For Sandy, who previously used landscapes and nature to create abstract art, that type of work became less inspiring. Instead, she began drawing scenes that look much more real than her typical work.
“I couldn’t make abstract work when COVID set in, because the world was so abstract,” said Sandy, who teaches at Onley Central College. “It shifted my feelings about particular moments.”
For Marjanovic, comfort came in the form of stitching masks and producing work that resembles microscopic organisms, an interest that goes back to her days growing up in a family of conservationists.
“For me, sitting down and sewing felt really good, and having control of each stitch,” said Marjanovic, who works as a graphic designer and illustrator for Living with Wildlife Illinois and an exhibition coordinator at Giertz Gallery at Parkland College. “I could hold onto that.”
The pieces are mixed throughout the gallery, something Sandy hopes creates “multidisciplinary cohesion of the show itself.” While their work is different, both took comfort in knowing they could sit down at a canvas and put their feelings on paper.
“When you’re an artist, you get to sit down and create that world. It’s something you’re in control of constructing,” Sandhy said. “And I think that’s something that’s important to both of us.”