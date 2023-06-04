In my former life as a curator, I developed an exhibition in 2012-13 about how artists drew inspiration from the ancient city of Pompeii from the excavations of the 1700s to present day.
I’ve long been fascinated by how ancient art still captures the contemporary imagination.
So you can picture my excitement over William Morris’ “Mountain Lion,” a recent gift to Krannert Art Museum from Jon and Judith Liebman.
This glass sculpture was created in the form of an ancient Egyptian canopic jar, where entrails were stored as part of mummification and burial.
Morris’ technique is stunning; you can’t overestimate the challenge of creating the vessel’s varied surfaces in glass.
Prominent cracks are visible throughout, suggesting it was excavated.
For this effect, Morris dipped the blown glass into water then quickly added a clear layer to stop the cracking.
Circling the jar, a big cat hunts leaping stags, painted in a style recalling prehistoric cave paintings.
Morris created this image first by laying it out in finely ground glass (called frit) on a flat surface; he then rolled the hot blown glass vessel over the frit, which transfers the picture to the jar.
The lid emulates painted stone, perhaps alabaster.
The mountain lion is on high alert, with eyes wide open and ears bolt upright.
Imperfections and scrapes appear all over the jar, which make it look truly ancient.
Morris made those intentionally by dropping powdered glass on the surface while it was still piping hot.
The artist is a pivotal figure in the second generation of studio glass in the United States.
He started glassmaking at the Pilchuck School and rose to prominence in the 1980s as lead glassblower for Dale Chihuly.
Morris’ technical innovations, many deftly deployed here, are of lasting importance to the development of glass art, which he then perfected in his own studio in the early 1990s through his retirement in 2007.
This object is part of the “Canopic Jar Series,” widely understood as both his most significant and highly valued work.
An active outdoor sportsman, bow-hunter and adventurer, Morris long cultivated a hypermasculine persona.
Anyone familiar with glassblowing understands the extraordinary strength needed to handle this heavy piece of glass with ease and authority at the end of a long blowpipe.
Early on, he concentrated on abstract vessels (KAM has a fantastic example from 1984), but his best-known works are invented archaeological fragments, animal vessels and canopic jars.
In this work, Morris intermingles multiple ancient traditions.
The jar’s form comes from ancient Egypt, while the head depicts a mountain lion, indigenous to the Americas, and the prehistoric cave paintings come from Spain and France.
This mashup of ancient traditions and myths was intentional, since Morris saw commonalities across world traditions and global antiquity, a perspective increasingly questioned in the 21st century.
KAM’s “Ancient Mediterranean Gallery” raises questions, bringing cultural traditions together over time and place as “antiquity” in ways that can be both productive and reductive.
To provoke discussions about how we define antiquity, Morris’ stunning work introduces contemporary ideas around ancient art.
It prompts us to ask how we interpret and activate archaeology in the U.S. — important to consider as KAM continues to re-imagine its collections of historical and ancient art.