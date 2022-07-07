URBANA — There’s a lot more color in downtown Urbana now than there was a few months ago.
Today’s unveiling of a mural created by Spanish artist Rafael Blanco showcases one of many colorful paintings that now blanket buildings across town.
“Rafael’s approach is very community driven,” said Rachel Lauren Storm, the city’s arts and culture coordinator.
Blanco’s “Urbana Enlightened” adorns the side of the new Urbana Adult Education Building on Vine Street and celebrates those who return to complete their education.
The colorful portrait spans the building’s exterior and features detailed depictions of five students at the school on a colorful background utilizing all the colors of the rainbow.
“It feels surreal to be this young girl that goes from being very introverted to being a part of this kind of opportunity,” said Stephanie Kozlowski, one of the students featured in the work.
With its rich splashes of color and careful attention to the details of its subjects, Blanco’s creation is impossible to miss.
A few blocks away, the Rose Bowl Tavern now sports “Native Prairie Roses” by Kinsey Fitzgerald. Large, thorough illustrations of roses run up and down the bar’s exterior; the pink petals, green leaves and brown stems are sure to dazzle patrons and passers-by alike.
The paintings are possible thanks to grant money awarded to the Urbana Arts and Culture Commission. The city’s art program has received grant funds since its inception, but only began submitting proposals to use those funds on murals in the last few years.
“These murals were funded by arts grants over the years, and as you can imagine, the pandemic had slowed down their installation,” Storm said. “So with things opening back up and the artists being available to do so, they’ve been putting them in this summer.”
Langston Allston’s “Reading is Mural” installation was the first to be unveiled when the painting — which symbolizes the importance of community in reading — was dedicated outside the Cunningham Township Supervisor’s Office on April 22.
Another mural — “Summer Rhythm” by Lisa Kesler — is in the works on the north façade of 25 O’Clock Brewing Company on Griggs Street.
“I have discovered that murals feel different than working in the studio because so many people will see the work, including those not always exposed as often to art,” Kesler said. “I want people to feel delighted and for it to be a good experience that enhances everyone’s exposure to the arts.”
Yet another painting — this one unrelated to the city’s program — that was created by a group of Urbana Middle School students was unveiled last week in a main hallway of the school.
It stands in a main hallway of the school and shows a tiger roaming though a colorful field with handprints of those who painted it. “Public art, I think, makes more livable cities, they make more vibrant cities,” Storm said.
“It gives the community not just beautification, but it often reflects community stories. So when we have something like a mural, in particular, which often has sometimes some storytelling woven into it, it really is able to reflect the community it comes from.”