Top of the Morning, Dec. 6, 2022
A big fan of Allerton Park, Karen Wood was happy to celebrate the Piatt County gem with her annual Christmas gingerbread masterpiece.
“I have always enjoyed Allerton, both the formal gardens and the nature trails,” the Champaign woman said, “so this was an easy decision.”
Wood and Carol Lake needed 80 hours over 10 days to finish an eye-catching display now on the counter at Einstein Bros. Bagels on the corner of Lincoln and University in Urbana. It’s Year 11 of a yummy project that gets better — and bigger — every December. The Allerton layout — 5 feet wide, 20 inches deep and 28 inches tall — includes the mansion, Fu Dog garden and Avenue of the Musicians.
From wreaths made of candy-coated pretzels to waffle cones as trees to lollipop landscaping to gingerbread people named after Einstein employees, the details are impressive.
“The roof was made from Cinnamon Crunch cereal, taking about four hours to create,” she said. “I really enjoyed adding the garden details to the mansion, making this one of my favorite displays.”
See for yourself through the end of the year.
“This piece was so creative, fun and engaging,” Allerton Park Executive Director Derek Peterson said. “Three cheers for Einstein Bagels!”