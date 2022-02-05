Top of the Morning, Feb. 5, 2022
Al Wehrmann and the rest of the Champaign County Camera Club’s hierarchy don’t necessarily ask how the photos submitted to next week’s Best in Show competition were taken.
Wehrmann, though, thinks there may even be some photos in the contest that weren’t taken with a traditional camera.
“I would not be surprised if there were some phone photos,” said Wehrmann, the club’s judging recruitment chairperson. “Phone cameras and fairly inexpensive digital cameras allow kids to get involved to a much higher degree than they used to.”
This year’s show will take place beginning on Monday at Lincoln Square Mall, a few days later than originally expected after this week’s snowstorm delayed setup. The show features categories for animals, architecture, landscape photography, nature, people and general photography. The show also features a category for photographers 17 years old and younger.
While the number of cameras has increased, the locations they’re using those cameras has changed over the last few years, Wehrmann said, because of COVID-19.
“We’ve noticed that in, for example, our landscape category, we were getting photos taken all over the world,” he said. “And recently, it’s much more local. There’s not quite as much travel. … I’ve seen more photos of a backyard nature. We’ve seen a lot of sunflower photos. Lots of garden flowers and insects, bees, I’m sure it’s a lot of backyard photography.”