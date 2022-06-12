Top of the Morning, June 12, 2022
I’m happy to report our “Read All About It” statue has found a new home. I’m even happier that Chris Ard took the lead in making it happen.
In Year 32 at The News-Gazette, our building superintendent has a history with the 150-pound piece of art commissioned in 2002 in honor of Marajen Stevick Chinigo and “dedicated to David W. Stevick and the boys and girls of all ages who brought Champaign-Urbana its news since 1852.”
“I was there when we put it up and I was there when it got taken down,” said the Tuscola High grad (Class of ’88) whose father, Bob, worked for more than 40 years at The News-Gazette. “I thought we might have lost him.”
In 2007, The News-Gazette donated — and the city accepted — the statue, which was originally erected at the corner of Main and Walnut in downtown Champaign. After we moved in 2020, the city put it in storage, where it remained until last month when Ard retrieved it.
Today, it’s on the southeast corner of our permanent headquarters at 2101 Fox Drive. After constructing a new base, Ard used a forklift to complete the project Friday.
“It’s been good to bring the paper boy back home where it belongs,” he said.