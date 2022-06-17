If you pass by Visit Champaign County’s welcome center (17 E. Taylor St.), make sure to take a long look at the wall on the south side of the building.
There, you will see Lisa Kesler’s mural. The painting by the local artist was completed Monday.
Visit Champaign County wanted to work with a local artist to create an inviting mural that also serves as a backdrop for pictures for residents and visitors to the community.
Mission accomplished.
Kesler’s piece highlights local nature. She worked on it for most of last week.
“My design is a stylized reflection of some of my favorite native plants and wildlife, like sunflowers, milkweeds and red-winged blackbirds,” Kesler said. “The style is an outgrowth of my own recent paintings. I have also drawn inspiration from the whimsical illustration styles of Peter Maxx and Heinz Edelmann and from Mexican alebrije art.”
The reaction to the mural has “all been very positive,” said Terri Reifsteck, Visit Champaign County vice president of marketing and community engagement.
“We posted it on Facebook and Instagram, and the comments have been fantastic,” she said. “People love the vibrant colors. The theme of the mural has really spoken to people. They love the native plants and species that are included in the mural.”
Visit Champaign County collaborated with nonprofit arts organization 40 North | 88 on the project.
Vist Champaign County’s welcome center is adjacent to Blind Pig Brewery and Pizzeria Antica.