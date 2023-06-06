More than 60 artists from Champaign County and surrounding counties are being showcased at Parkland College through July 26.
The school’s fourth ‘Around the Block: Artists from our Neighborhood’ exhibit opened Monday and includes a diverse mix of talents among the 63 artists featured at Parkland’s Giertz Gallery.
“It’s terrific,” gallery Director Lisa Costello said. “It’s really a great way to bring all of these artists together and kind of highlight their work.”
Costello can’t pick a favorite among the pieces, which were curated by Chicago-based artist Christopher Schneberger.
“What’s interesting is how each juror has their own kind of vision of the show,” Costello said.
“That kind of changes the look of the show from year to year, depending on what they’re interested in ... we have some new people, some new faces that I haven’t seen before.”
Schneberger will provide a gallery talk during a closing ceremony July 26.
The exhibit — which is open from from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays and 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Thursdays — will have an opening ceremony at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
“There’s a lot of painting, photography, there’s some jewelry and a really beautiful handmade book,” Costello said.
“We’ve got some amazing sculpture. Some of the sculpture is found object work, which are just terrific.”