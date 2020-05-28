The easy-to-spot fiberglass horse on Michigan Avenue in Urbana is sporting a protective mask these days. Not that anyone has pulled aside homeowner Theodore Gray to ask about it.
“Maybe the horse has been there so long people don’t notice it anymore?” Gray said.
Gray’s son, Connor, applied the mask last weekend on the life-size front-yard statue, which drew renewed interest after it was explained in the April 3 edition of Tom’s Mailbag.
“I apologize for the extravagant use of elastic,” Dad said, “but, well, a horse just has a big head.”
The look promotes both a “Wear It, Don’t Share It” campaign as well as a new family business (MechanicalGIFs.com) which, among other things, produces masks. One clever option includes straw holes.
“I saw a picture online of someone drinking wine through a mask with a straw, with the caption ‘Somewhere in France ...’“ Gray said. “I thought, gosh, if it’s good enough for France, it’s good enough for Urbana. I think we could start making these.”
Voila.
“Making sure the hole is properly sealed when not in use was the hardest problem to solve,” Gray said.
Gray, co-founder of Wolfram Research, said he’s open to making the masks — holes or not — available for sale locally. If interested, reach out via email at theodore@theodoregray.com.