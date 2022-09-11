How News-Gazette college football writer Bob Asmussen voted in this week's AP poll, which will be released later Sunday:
TEAM PREVIOUS
Sept. 11
1. Ohio State 1
2. Georgia 3
3. Alabama 2
4. Clemson 4
5. Michigan 5
6. Oklahoma 10
7. Oklahoma State 11
8. Michigan State 9
9. Kentucky 19
10. Arkansas 14
11. BYU 17
12. Utah 13
13. Miami 16
14. Florida 12
15. Tennessee —
16. Southern California 21
17. NC State 20
18. Wake Forest 22
19. Mississippi 24
20. Texas —
21. Penn State —
22. Cincinnati 25
23. Kansas State —
24. Baylor 7
25. Oregon —