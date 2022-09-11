How News-Gazette college football writer Bob Asmussen voted in this week's AP poll, which will be released later Sunday:

TEAM PREVIOUS

Sept. 11

1. Ohio State 1

2. Georgia 3

3. Alabama 2

4. Clemson 4

5. Michigan 5

6. Oklahoma 10

7. Oklahoma State 11

8. Michigan State 9

9. Kentucky 19

10. Arkansas 14

11. BYU 17

12. Utah 13

13. Miami 16

14. Florida 12

15. Tennessee —

16. Southern California 21

17. NC State 20

18. Wake Forest 22

19. Mississippi 24

20. Texas —

21. Penn State —

22. Cincinnati 25

23. Kansas State —

24. Baylor 7

25. Oregon —

Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.

College Football Reporter/Columnist

Bob Asmussen is a college football reporter and columnist for The News-Gazette. His email is asmussen@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@BobAsmussen).

