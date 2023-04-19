Carter’s Furniture’s comfortable contribution to Ebertfest arrived Tuesday afternoon: a Bradington Young all-leather wing chair recliner. It’s where Chaz Ebert will settle in to watch the films presented during this week’s annual festival at the Virginia Theatre. ¶ “It’s a proven comfort chair that looks fantastic,” Carter’s 42-year sales manager Tom Peterwas said. “It sits so nice and works so easy.” ¶ The tradition started early on at Ebertfest, Carter’s picking out and delivering a new chair each year to be used by Roger Ebert. After Ebertfest wraps up, the leather beauty goes back into stock. ¶ The chair is in a VIP section near the sound and light booth in the back of the theater. ¶
“It’s a great tradition for all involved,” Peterwas said.
— Jim Rossow