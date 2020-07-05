Big 10: A flashback to 1980, Part 2
From 'Raging Bull' to 'Soul Train,' the Miracle on Ice to Mount St. Helens, 1980 had no shortage of breakthroughs and front-page news.
Where were you 40 years ago, when Darth Vader and the empire struck back and a pair of future presidents struck a deal to appear on the same ticket?
Picking up where we left off last week, we assembled another panel of 10 to guide us through the news-packed year that was 1980 in second installment of a two-part miniseries.
After just 12 years together, the London quartet considered by many to be the greatest rock ‘n roll band of all-time breaks up — and stays that way — following the death of its drummer.
Says CAMERON CROWE, whose 2000 movie ‘Almost Famous’ was one of two projects inspired by his time on tour with Led Zeppelin: “I was researching for a book on high school life in San Diego, having taken a break from covering music for Rolling Stone.
"I’d been writing about music since ’73, and one of my prize assignments at the magazine was covering Led Zeppelin. I’d toured with them, along with photographer Neal Preston, my best friend, and we’d covered the ‘75 tour as well as their concert appearances in ’77.
"I wrote about them a lot, and logged many hours of interviews with the band. There was a lot of mystery about them, they didn’t do much press, and Neal and I always felt privy to the band’s fascinating inner-workings.
“When the band decided to tour again in 1980, the news hit the high school I’d been writing about. There hadn’t even been an advertisement or a press release. The kids at my San Diego school knew instantly, through friends of friends, that Led Zeppelin was coming to town. Plans were made, schedules were changed, money was saved. The live appearance of Zeppelin later in the year became a huge emblem of that school year.
“I decided to call the book ‘Stairway to Heaven,’ for many obvious reasons. Then came the news that John Bonham had died from alcohol poisoning.
“Neal Preston and I already knew this was the end of the band. They’d always said privately that the soul of the group was their drummer, singer Robert Plant’s close friend. ‘Bonzo’ and his elegantly bombastic style was tuned perfectly to Jimmy Page and the legendary darkness and lightness of their style. Without him, they often mentioned, there could be no Led Zeppelin.
“A couple months later, the band announced their official breakup. Very few bands in history have have chosen integrity over commerce. The students all took it hard, and sadly gave up on their dream of the school year that would culminate with a glorious concert from the Mighty Zep.
“I changed the narrative of the book, and changed the title to ‘Fast Times at Ridgemont High.’”
In a rare trade between rivals, St. Louis acquires from the Cubs a key piece of the 1982 World Series championship puzzle — Bruce Sutter — in exchange for Leon Durham and Ken Reitz and a Ty Waller to be named later. And then, hours later, the Cardinals add a second future Hall of Fame closer in another December deal.
Says longtime Post-Dispatch beat writer RICK HUMMEL, whose own plaque hangs in Cooperstown: “Whitey Herzog was combination general manager/manager at the time and he knew he needed to improve his awful bullpen. He went after Rollie Fingers from San Diego and Bruce Sutter of Chicago at the same time and, remarkably, acquired both.
“Then, he had conversations with both explaining that on many days one would close and the other would set up. Would they be happy with that?
“Herzog said Sutter was all right with it but that Fingers wasn’t. So, two days after that, Fingers was on his way to Milwaukee along with Ted Simmons and Pete Vuckovich.”
A first-of-its-kind 24-hour cable news network launches, with the familiar voice of James Earl Jones announcing to viewers: ‘This is CNN.’
Says former CNN host and three-time Emmy winner AARON BROWN: “The CNN today is not the CNN joined in July of 2001 and nothing like the one 40 years ago. I would like to think I was respectful of the idea (of 24-hour cable news). I’m not sure I was.
“Forty years ago, Ted (Turner) hired mid-market talent and produced kinda mid-market work. They covered the news but it was scattershot in its production and to me often didn’t make sense.”
Says Illini Media Hall of Famer and former Los Angeles Times managing editor LARRY INGRASSIA: “I don’t remember thinking of it all that much at the time, other than perhaps ‘Is this really necessary?’ At the time, the three broadcast networks had huge reach, with big audiences, and did a fair amount of original and enterprising reporting.
“The Challenger space shuttle disaster in 1986 was clearly one of the moments after CNN’s launch when people were transfixed by non-stop television coverage of a huge breaking news event. It clearly was momentous events like that that helped raise CNN’s profile, and make it a legitimate rival of the three networks.”
In a crushing blow to college students of a certain age, Illinois Gov. Jim Thompson raises the minimum drinking age statewide to 21.
Says 1982 UI engineering grad and Tesla co-founder MARTIN EBERHARD: “I became 19 in 1979, and was then legal in both Champaign and Urbana. That summer, ‘Big Jim’ Thompson threw a beer bash on campus as part of his reelection campaign. Beer kegs up and down the street.
“Then he signed the 21-year drinking age into law. I thought this was pretty dirty of him. Suddenly, I was not legal in either town, and had to wait until 1981.
“Of course, we didn’t actually wait.”
Says the UI Class of 1982’s JENNIFER DILLAVOU, now the president of her alma mater’s alumni association: “My birthday is December 31. When the drinking age went from 19 to 21 on January 1, 1980, I slipped in right under the wire as I turned 21 the night before the law went in to effect.
"I was dating an Illini football player at the time and he had torn his ACL. This meant that not only would I be staying in my hometown of Champaign for my birthday but the New Year’s Eve celebration would be at his apartment. I stopped at Piccadilly Liquors to buy some 'refreshments' to take to the party.
"Now, I’ve always loved my birthday. On New Year’s Eve, anything is possible — finding true love, losing weight, winning the lottery. By January 1, reality has set in, but on New Year’s Eve everyone is full of hope.
"So on New Year’s Eve 1979, I was feeling particularly pleased with myself. I was so happy when the guys at Piccadilly carded me. They couldn’t believe my timing and announced I was celebrating my 21st to everyone in the very packed store.
"Not only did the guys working there clap and cheer but all the customers did as well. Then they all broke in to a rousing rendition of 'Happy Birthday.'”
Scooch over, Mr. Potato Head and Malibu Barbie. The world has a new favorite toy — a 3D puzzle invented by Hungarian sculptor Erno Rubik — that hits store shelves for the first time in May 1980 and remains a best seller 40 years later.
Cubing USA Executive Director SHELLEY CHANG says: “It’s just a really elegant puzzle. It’s self-contained, the bright colors catch the eye, and anyone who picks one up intuitively understands the objective of the puzzle. The original fad in the 1980s made it a household name and gave it a reputation of being something difficult, something that only ‘smart’ people could figure out.
“Being born in the mid-’80s, I was a little too young to witness the initial popularity of the Rubik’s Cube, but I found an old cube at a relative’s house and was captivated just the same.”
Says MATTHEW McMILLAN of the World Cubing Association: “What makes the cube unique is that learning to solve it does not ruin the puzzle’s magic but rather opens the door to a whole new kind of puzzle: solving it as fast as possible.”
It’s July 16, 1980, Day 2 of the Republican national convention in Detroit, and the party’s nominee for president still isn’t sure whom he’ll choose as his running mate.
Says BOB SPITZ, author of the best-selling biography ‘Reagan: An American Journey’: “President Reagan’s team had been at it all day, arguing back and forth about whether to ask Gerald Ford to join the ticket — a ‘Dream Team,’ they were calling it — and for a while it looked as though Reagan might go for it. But too many demands were being made by the Ford camp over who would have authority for which divisions in the White House.
“Around 6 p.m., before Reagan was scheduled to go to the convention floor, he took a shower, and when he came out of the bathroom the TV in his suite was on, turned to Walter Cronkite’s nightly news broadcast. Sitting across from Cronkite was Jerry Ford. The more Ford talked about which powers would be his, the more Reagan seethed, until he told his handlers to tell Ford he’d made another choice. But who?
“His advance man, Richard Allen, told him there was only one choice: George Bush. Reagan had little regard for Bush, stemming from a primary debate in New Hampshire — the famous ‘I paid for this microphone’ debate — when Bush folded; Reagan felt he had no backbone. Bush had also famously called Reagan’s economic plan 'voodoo economics,' which stuck in Reagan’s craw.
"But he knew Allen was right. Bush would help to balance the ticket, providing he agreed to support Reagan’s platform.
"A phone call was arranged between the two men, and by the end of it Reagan knew he had his vice president.”
‘Are you better off today than you were four years ago?’ Ronald Reagan asks voters a week before Election Day, in his lone debate with then-President Jimmy Carter. Enough voters answer ‘no’ that Reagan cruises to victory. And not four months later, something remarkable happens.
Says PEGGY GRANDE, Reagan’s longtime personal assistant and photographer: “If you asked him at the end of his presidency what he was most proud of, rather than touting any of his policies or things he accomplished, he said the thing he was most proud of was that he made Americans believe in themselves again.”
Says 1966 Champaign High grad LANDON PARVIN, speechwriter for three Republican GOP presidents: “Following President Reagan’s inauguration ceremony, I was filming the private luncheon for the president, vice president, leaders of Congress and so forth in the Capitol building. I was up behind a marble balustrade watching everything that was going on below.
“At one point, President Reagan got up and informed everyone that the hostages being held in Tehran had cleared Iranian airspace and were free. A cheer went up and it was a great beginning.
“And a great beginning for me, too, because a couple months later I went to work as one of the president’s speechwriters.”