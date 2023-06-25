Try as we might, we couldn’t find anyone who plunked down $900 for a single concert ticket, like a local Swiftie did to see her favorite act in Chicago. But Sam Cook’s story got us thinking. We asked those in the music biz, both near and far, to tell us about their most memorable must-see concert experience.
CARA MAURIZI
Musician, voice-over artist and Urbana King Elementary music, drama and dance teacher
“I have been a huge fan of DEPECHE MODE since I was in junior high. I started collecting all their albums and devoured any media they produced. I was madly in love with David Gahan. Still am.
“Finally, my sophomore year of college I had a chance to see them. It was 1993 and I was attending North Park in Chicago; they were coming to the Rosemont. I bought the best tickets I could afford — $27 — and was elated. Then, the bad news.
“I got cast in the homecoming play, which was part of my major and I couldn’t turn down the role. Opening night was the night of the Depeche Mode show. I was crushed. What would I do?
“I found out that another classmate had tickets to the show the night before, on Thursday. So I begged and pleaded with the director of the play to have our final tech rehearsal on Wednesday so that I could see Depeche Mode on Thursday and we’d open the show Friday. I can’t believe that she agreed to it, but she did and said she only did it because she wanted me in the play.
“I was able to trade my tickets and see the concert. I went with my then-boyfriend, who became my first husband. He was in the play as well. I was in heaven. It was their Songs of Faith and Devotion Tour and it was incredible.
“I’ve only seen them one other time, five years ago, and they will be back in Chicago this November. I’m hoping someone will gift me front-row tickets, which are at least $500 apiece.”
MIKE ROSS
Director, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts
“It was 1972, and I was a music undergrad at the University of the Pacific and had gotten totally hooked on jazz.
“I don’t remember the actual ticket price but I do remember having to scrape the money together to see the legendary DUKE ELLINGTON and his orchestra perform on our campus.
“It was a life-changing experience for me, and it turned out to be one of the last performances of his incredible life.”
WARD GOLLINGS
UI grad and longtime local music booking agent
“TOM PETTY. State Farm Center. May 10, 2017.
“This was Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers’ ’40th Anniversary Tour’ and it was playing right here in my own backyard. I’m a big, big proponent of being up close at any and all concerts whenever possible, as that is where the magical energy is, in my humble opinion.
“So I plopped down $50 to join the Tom Petty Fan Club, which then allowed me access to an early ticket pre-sale. From there, I totally lucked out and was able to purchase four seats on the floor in the center of the 12th row.
“I think the total price was roughly $600. I’m typically a cheapskate, so $150 a pop for tickets was a really big stretch for me. But holy crap, this is Tom Petty and he is awesome.
“The only tiny downside to all of this is that he did not play my favorite song. I waited with so much anticipation for four or five months to hear the opening notes and then the melody of ‘The Waiting.’ It never came and I was stunned.
“But money soooo well spent.”
ALISON ALLENDER
Band director, Monticello High
“The tickets that I’ve paid the most for were actually a joint gift for my mother-in-law, Terese Allender, from our family and my sister-in-law’s family. She is and was a huge Beatles fan and we got tickets for her and her sister to see PAUL McCARTNEY in Chicago.
“It was so fun to surprise her with the tickets for a Christmas gift and she had a great time at the show.
THE EDGE
U2’s Hall of Fame lead guitarist
"My brother Richard and I saw the ad in a UK music paper, or inky as they were known. Tickets could be bought at Pat Egan’s record store in Dublin City, a 45-minute bus ride away. We both considered the proposition, the first-ever open-air rock festival stage on Irish soil, six pounds for a ticket and a coach ride to and from Dublin City Centre.
"The venue was in the grounds of a ruined castle, 20 miles outside Cork City — the 12th century Macroom Castle. The headline act was my favorite guitar player: RORY GALLAGHER and his band. The year was 1977.
"We talked through the logistics of getting tickets and quickly decided that whatever it took we had to go. I was 15 and Richard 17.
"We finally arrived with a coach full of rock fans from all different districts and constituencies of Dublin city, united by our curiosity and a love of rock n’ roll, particularly the music of Rory Gallagher.
"As we spilled out of the coach, our senses were immediately assaulted by the Mountain Dew Festival; the wind-buffeted sound of the north of England band Nutz wafted our way, carrying with it the smell of cheap cigarettes and cider. Twenty thousand mostly raucous male youth dressed in the low fashion of 1970s Irish suburbia came into view. It was a marvelous sight.
"As we got closer, the music came into focus, visceral and devoid of any self-doubt or self-awareness. This was peak 1970s heavy rock — to a man, we loved it.
"In the interval, Richard and I found a patch of grass to base ourselves; a few seconds after sitting down on the ground, a bloke came over with a pile of what looked like newspapers. He was handing them out to anyone interested. I took a copy and looked at the cover. Hot Press was the title, edition number 1. It had Rory Gallagher on the cover.
"Everything came together for me at that moment. Ireland had officially embraced rock and roll. On that little patch of grass, I found my place in this world, and in a crowd of 20,000 strangers, I felt connected.
"Rory came on soon after and played the show of his life; the sound was like nothing I had ever heard before — raw and wildly expressive, the blues brought to life. Pure joy. Not a studied rehash by a bunch of effete aficionados, but a reimagining of the African American heart-cry by a band of Irish players drawing from the spirit of defiance and rage that was the undercurrent of the Irish experience.
"We got home in the wee small hours and by the following morning, it all seemed like a dream.
"For the next week or so, it was all we could talk about — the impact wasn’t outwardly visible but a switch had been thrown. And that Hot Press music paper was read and re-read until eventually it fell to pieces."
AMY GRANT
Six-time Grammy winner will play the Virginia Theatre on Oct. 15
“The first concert I ever attended was SONNY AND CHER at the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville. The comedian David Brenner was the opening act.
“Even though there were four of us at the show — my mom and dad and my sister Carol — I’m certain I was the only uberfan in the bunch.
“Not too long ago, I was going through boxes from my childhood and found the scrapbook full of magazine clippings about Sonny and Cher.
“Halfway through the album, I found the ticket stub from that first concert.”
MIKE HAILE
aka ‘Mike in the Morning,’ of Lite Rock 97.5 FM fame
“One of my great joys of parenthood has been a daughter, Jennifer, and a son, Christopher, who embraced pop music at a very early age.
“They learned the history of rock n’ soul and were huge fans of the Beatles and Supremes in grade school. Middle and high school brought on their expanded musical knowledge, thanks to their peers.
“For Jennifer, a mix of boy bands and artists like Taylor Swift. For Christopher, it was hip hop, pop rap and classic rock. As grown-ups, they love going to concerts with Mom and Dad.
“They have been working their way down Dad’s bucket list with two recent highlights — Elton John in Indy and THE ROLLING STONES in Dallas. The Stones at the Cotton Bowl in 2021 was easily the most exciting concert I’ve ever attended. The Stones over-delivered on my expectations — times 10.
“My son and I went crazy from start to finish and our wives, Linda and Marie, fed off our energy. The evening’s cost? Well, that’s between Christopher and me and we’ll leave it at that.
“For the last 18 months, I smile every time I walk into my office at home. I have my concert T-shirt proudly hanging on my door.”
JOHN DEE
Bill A. Nugent Endowed Professor of Performance Studies, UI School of Music
"LUCIANO PAVAROTTI performed an outdoor concert in the '90s on Miami Beach where people paid $5,000 to $10,000 per ticket to sit in the front section of chairs closest to the stage.
"Although I may not have spent quite that much for a ticket myself, I would have been tempted to buy an expensive ticket for that particular concert had I not been hired to perform in the orchestra with him that evening!
"That was a great concert and even more fun getting paid rather than paying for that one."
DIONNE WARWICK
Part of 2023’s Kennedy Centers honors class
“I was appearing in Paris and friends invited me to go to a concert in Lille featuring JOHNNY HALLYDAY and HUGH AVERY that was being held in a soccer stadium.
“There were thousands of people and the one thing that I really remember most about that concert was the roar of the crowd — to the extent I never heard a sound the two stars were singing the entire show.
“That was the first and only arena-type show I’ve ever attended.”
LINDA MOORHOUSE
Associate director and professor, UI School of Music
“Growing up, my family didn’t have resources for me to attend big-time concerts and any money I made through small jobs went to school activities, tuition and housing, so going to concerts was never a thing for me.
“Besides, I was a part of SEC marching bands for 30 years — University of Florida for school and I taught at LSU — and so big events in stadiums were a norm for me. Outside of seeing Chicago in Biloxi and Charlie Daniels in Gainesville many, many years ago, the only must-see concerts for me have been in Italy, specifically in Verona at the Verona Arena.
“Imagine a Roman amphitheater built in 30 AD; it probably held 30,000 people at that time, but now holds about 15,000 due to the addition of an enormous stage and individual seating on the arena floor and in the tiered stone bench areas.
“I remember my first time in the Verona Arena to see an opera — a modern version of VERDI’s ‘AIDA.’ ‘It’s just an opera performed outside,’ I thought. Boy, was I wrong. The arena was full of people, with a large majority of them under the age of 30. I sat beside the stage on the stone steps — less expensive, plus I could see the behind-the-scenes details of the opera.
“The production used a double orchestra that evening, as well.
“Everyone was given a small candle when they entered the arena — or they brought their own. There was an excited buzz in the air as people were talking to their friends, pointing to the stage and all the fancy props, watching the orchestra warming up, etc. Once the sun set below the top of the amphitheater, the candles were quickly, individually) lit. It was a magical scene, all the flickering lights. And then it became immediately quiet and the orchestra conductor made their way down the middle of the huge red carpeted floor to the orchestra, bowed to the audience and the opera began.
“Most impressive for me? The acoustics. The audience was so unbelievably quiet during the almost three-hour production, you could literally hear everything, and remember, we were outside. If someone tried to talk, they were immediately hushed by young people.
“The power of music — loud, fast, soft, quiet, doesn’t matter. Music creates magical moments in time for all of us.”