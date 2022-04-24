Big 10: Local broadcaster bloopers, Part 1
By reader request, we’re reviving a question we last asked 405 Big 10s ago, in 2014, and posing it to a new panel of local TV broadcasters past and present: What’s the most unforgettable live-on-air blooper you were a part of? (Coming next Sunday: Same topic, different panel).
MARK MAXWELL, former WCIA capitol bureau chief, 2017-22
“I was in Chicago covering Governor (J.B.) Pritzker signing the bill to legalize recreational marijuana in July of 2019.
“I signed off the story and casually told our anchor, Jennifer Roscoe, ‘Your employer can still make you take a drug test and can fire you if you fail it. So Jennifer, perhaps issue a warning to Kevin Lighty there to take it easy.’
“I mistakenly thought it would pass for jocular banter with our good-natured weatherman. As soon as I was done, my phone lit up with angry calls and questions.
“For the record, I’ve never seen Kevin Lighty smoke pot.”
JOHN PAUL, 2022 Illini Media Hall of Famer did it all at WCIA
“I was anchoring the noon news on WCIA, filling in for Dave Shaul.
“At the end of the newscast, we routinely promoted a story coming up on the 5 p.m. news. This one was about vicious dogs. I simply misread what was written on the teleprompter.
“What was written: ‘Coming up tonight at 5, we’ll tell you what to do if your dog turns on you …’
“What I said: ‘Coming up tonight at 5, we’ll tell you what to do if your dog turns you on …’
“Whoops.”
GABRIELLE MARTIN, former WCIA anchor, executive producer (1981-2005)
“There are so many funny things to remember. Many involved Robert Reese during our time on ‘The Morning Show.’ Robert and I continually played pranks on each other — our own version of the ‘Cola Wars’ since he was a grad of Arcola High School, and I graduated from Tuscola.
“Food segments were some of our favorites. Chef Walter Rhee was cooking a dish that involved wasabi sauce, which has quite a kick to it. During a break, I very gingerly tested the sauce and wow was it hot.
“When we were live, I encouraged Robert to really dip his egg roll through the sauce. I may have told him it ‘wasn’t that hot to me.’ So he loaded it up and took a huge bite.
“Walter and I just stopped and watched as the heat started working its way up Robert’s neck, then his face and then the top of his head. I swear his head was sweating. And I couldn’t stop laughing.
“Of course, Robert got his revenge when I sent my car with him to a live report, where Chris Keys of Arcola was discussing spring car care. They cleaned my car, but Robert used a full bottle of pina colada car freshener.
“I didn’t know that until I left work. My car had been sitting in the sun for several hours. It smelled so bad and for so long, I was legitimately worried that if I was stopped by a police officer, they would smell the car and book me for DUI.”
HEATHER ROBERTS, Rantoul grad co-hosts WCIA’s ciLiving
“I wish I had only one memorable blooper moment from my time hosting ciLiving, but alas, I seem to have accumulated quite the highlight reel over the past 10 years.
“I could tell you about the time I busted it going down an inflatable slide at an Our Town or the time I basically peed my pants during a workout segment while jumping on a mini-trampoline with a studio full of middle schoolers.
“But to me, my favorite embarrassing moment involves my very first celebrity interview.
“It was the summer of 2013 and we were spending the week in Springfield covering the state fair. We got lucky and landed an interview with country group The Band Perry. To say I was nervous would be an understatement. It felt like an eternity waiting for our turn to interview them in their green room.
“Once they came in, they were incredibly nice. We got started with the interview and my nerves ended up getting the best of me. I could not get an intro together. I just kept messing up.
“After the third attempt, I blurted out to band member Reid Perry: ‘I’m so sorry, but your leather pants are making me nervous!’ His sister, Kimberly Perry, replies: ‘That’s OK, they make me nervous, too.’
“I have absolutely no idea where that even came from: Your leather pants are making me nervous? Thankfully, that broke the ice and the interview went well from there, but maybe just make a note that if you’re ever going to be a guest on our show to skip the leather pants.”
TINISHA SPAIN, former WCIA anchor/reporter, 2005-11
“When I went back to work after my now-14-year-old son was born, I was obviously an exhausted new mom.
“I had just finished the 6 p.m. show and went to the restroom. There was a love seat in the restroom, and I plopped down, thinking I’m just going to sit here for a second.
“The next thing I remember is hearing the humming of the light bulbs and very quickly realizing I was not at home. I jumped up and ran out the door into the newsroom, where all of my coworkers had been looking for me for hours.
“I had to anchor the 10 o’clock news cast with puffy eyes and lines on my face from the old frilly floral pillows on the ladies room couch.
“My mother took one look at me during the newscast and called the control room in the middle of the show and told the director to get me on the phone during a commercial break to ask me why I looked so disheveled.
“One of the best naps I’ve ever had.”
DERICK FABERT, former WCIA meteorologist, 2010-17
“During my first-ever time on live TV, when I returned to the desk, I didn’t know that I would need to adjust the chair down so that my head was level with the others at the desk.
“So, when the director cut to the two-shot of me and the anchor at the desk, his head was below my shoulder.
“Once I saw the shot, I knew it was wrong. Never did that again.”
GORDON VOIT, former WAND sports director/anchor, 2016-20
“Does choking on sunscreen live on air count as a blooper?
“I came back from a long day of shooting track highlights at the 2017 state meet and was looking to have some fun illustrating how punishing the sun is. I liberally sprayed sunscreen on my face during my live hit as I was introducing the highlights.
“What I wasn’t expecting was the cloud of gas that would sit in our studio. I’m talking in my lungs, eyes burning, gasping for air as the camera was rolling. It made its way around a few sports blogs.
”We had a lot of fun with that in the studio.”
ANNA CARRERA, former WCIA reporter, 2012-17
“When I was working at WCIA in 2013, I drove to Westville to shoot the last game of the Friday night football regular season. The Tigers were taking on Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, and even though I didn’t shoot sports on a regular basis, I felt like I was getting the hang of it.
“I zoomed in on the quarterback, who threw the ball so high, it went out of sight from my viewfinder. I tipped my head back to see if I could get the ball back in frame and I finally found the ball — because it hit me right in the face.
“A few people on Westville’s sidelines rushed to my rescue. I was fine, aside from a bloody nose, so I grabbed my camera and kept rolling. And it’s a good thing I did because the next play ended in a touchdown.
“I’ll always remember the hospitality of the people in Westville, even though I was kind of a klutz.”
JEN LASK, former WCIA reporter/anchor, 2019-21
“One blooper that stands out was an attempt to putt live on air at a golf course in Rantoul on ‘The Morning Show’ back in 2020.
“The course was reopening for the first time since the pandemic began, and I thought it would be a great idea to bring my own clubs and have some fun with the story.
“My plan was to tap the ball into the hole from about a foot away at the end of my live shot — can’t go wrong, right?
“Unfortunately, I didn’t take into account how some overnight rain would make the greens incredibly slow at 6:45 in the morning. I think it took three or four strokes before the ball finally went in the hole.
”Thank goodness my producer kept some graphics on screen long enough that people only saw the final two frazzled taps.”
LON TAY, sportscaster at WAND (1996-2002), SJ Broadcasting (since 2010)
“My first job out of college was at WSIL-TV in southern Illinois, reporting during the week and anchoring the sports on the weekends.
“On a Saturday evening, I was doing an intro to a game on camera. Before the highlights began, a spider decided to lower from the ceiling and land on my scripts.
“It wasn’t exactly a tiny spider, and the news anchor and I looked down at it — then at each other — and then back down to the spider.
“In one fell swoop, I slammed my scripts down, killing the spider and sending blood halfway across the news desk. Of course, that led to immediate laughter from the news anchor and weatherman, thus taking me down that same path.
“I think everyone that has tried not to laugh at some point, realizes that it makes it even harder. Needless to say, I spent the next minute laughing and couldn’t wait to finish the sportscast, embarrassed as could be.
“To make it worse, I received a handful of letters and calls from some viewers, mad that I had killed the spider. Do what?”