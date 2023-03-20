With the Oscars in the rear-view and Roger Ebert’s Film Festival one month from today, we asked past Ebertfest guests and others, in the second chapter of a two-part miniseries: The award for the best film not to be named best picture goes to ...
BRETT HAYS, co-owner/producer at Champaign’s Shatterglass Studios, 2014 Central Illinois Business Magazine Forty Under 40 honoree
“I would say that in 2016, I really thought ‘MAD MAX: FURY ROAD‘ would win (over ‘Spotlight’). I saw that movie at the world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival and it was the most invigorating movie experience I ever had in a theater.
“I remember holding my breath so much that I had to remind myself to breathe.”
CHUCK KOPLINSKI, News-Gazette film critic
“Where do I begin? ‘THE BRIDE OF FRANKENSTEIN‘ (1935)! ‘CITIZEN KANE‘ (1941)! ‘THE TREASURE OF THE SIERRA MADRE‘ (1948)! ‘PSYCHO‘ (1960)! ‘BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN’ (2005)! ‘THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN‘ (2022)!
“But I guess the one that seems most egregious to me is the omission of ‘HIGH NOON‘ (1952), a timeless film about moral integrity featuring an astonishingly raw performance from Gary Cooper.
“That the overblown, vacuous ‘The Greatest Show on Earth’ was named best picture instead is one of the Academy’s biggest blunders. That ‘High Noon’ is now being adapted into a Broadway play speaks to its continued relevance.”
NELL MINOW, contributing editor at RogerEbert.com
“Second-guessing the Oscar voters is inevitable in part because it is so much fun.
“Obviously, any best-picture designation that overlooks ‘CITIZEN KANE‘ (lost to ‘How Green Was My Valley’ in 1941) is destined to be argued about. It can be just a matter of time. Some movies captivate us at first, but then fade from our memories, while others wait for us to catch up to them.
“And, as has often been said, the Oscars often go to the most movie instead of the best movie. I don’t have to worry about what should have won, though, because being a critic means I get to pick my own best every year, and if I make better choices than the Academy, well, that’s what I get paid for.
“So, if it was up to me, I would have picked ‘ETERNAL SUNSHINE OF THE SPOTLESS MIND‘ — in my opinion, the best movie of the aughts, over a movie that is, in my opinion, among the all-time worst best-picture selections, ‘Million Dollar Baby.’
“‘Eternal Sunshine’ is a film of such imagination and humanity and depth of understanding and lightness of spirit that anyone who sees it will be better and more loving afterward, and that is the magic of movies.”
PAM POWELL, critic, past Ebertfest guest and co-host of ‘Reel Talk with Chuck and Pam’
“I’m sure there have been many deserving yet overlooked winners when it comes to the Oscars, but one that remains a surprise in my eyes is ‘RUSH‘ from 2013, starring Chris Hemsworth as James Hunt and Daniel Bruhl as Niki Lauda, two infamous yet polar opposite Formula One race car drivers.
“Based on the true story, director Ron Howard brings us back to 1970s racing to make our hearts beat as fast as the RPMs on the car.
“It’s an emotionally loaded story of rivalry, love, passion and respect that hooks you with its story, wows you with its cinematography, but most importantly, it’s the depth of both Hemsworth and Bruhl’s performances that are unparalleled that makes this story work.
“Hemsworth, known primarily as Thor, shows us that he’s so much more than just another pretty face. This actor is rarely given the opportunity to stretch and show us what he is capable of, but ‘Rush’ allowed us a glimpse into what he can do and it’s magical.
“I’m always a sucker for stories based on real events, and anything that Howard directs never disappoints on this front. Effortlessly, he takes us on his journey to not just see, but to experience these momentous events of humanity.
“Howard finds the heart of every story, both big and small, and delivers it so carefully it feels effortless from the viewer’s perspective. While ‘Rush’ will remain one of the best films I’ve seen, Howard’s recent film ‘Thirteen Lives’ was also sorely overlooked.”
CARL DEAL, Urbana native and Oscar-nominated Elsewhere Films co-founder
“Let’s break some rules and talk about documentaries. As silly and subjective as calling something the ‘best’ in any category may seem, if we are gonna do it, why should we differentiate between non-fiction and fiction storytelling?
“A great movie is a great movie, period.
“Alexander Nanau’s riveting 2019 ‘COLLECTIVE‘ tracks a group of sports journalists in real time as they unravel a deadly health-care fraud and follow the money straight to the feet of lying and corrupt politicians.
“It is every bit as immediate, well-cast and elegantly crafted as Oscar winners like ‘All the President’s Men’ or ‘Spotlight,’ without the performance.
“Or Feras Fayyed’s gripping 2017 masterpiece ‘LAST MEN IN ALEPPO,’ which dives into the heart of the Syrian war and leaves you feeling something profoundly human and connected in a way that only a really great movie can.”
CARRIE RICKEY, award-winning film critic
“Like many film critics, I can’t believe ‘Dances with Wolves’ prevailed over ‘GOODFELLAS.’ I wish ‘MUDBOUND‘ had won awards for acting and direction. I wish more movie comedies — ‘SOMETHING’S GOTTA GIVE‘ and ‘JULIA & JULIA,’ and ‘SOMETHING NEW‘ — had more nominations.
“Even though every actor since the beginning of movies will tell you that comedy is harder to act than drama, drama inevitably gets nominated at Oscar time because in the Academy, seriousness inevitably trumps laughter.”
BRUCE BERESFORD, who directed 1989’s best-picture winner, ‘Driving Miss Daisy’
“I would nominate William Wyler’s ‘THE HEIRESS,’ released in 1949. I know it won a lot of awards and was nominated for an Academy Award for best picture. I am still astonished it didn’t win.
“I regard it as one of the greatest of all American films — flawlessly directed by Wyler without a hint of the stage play on which the script was based.
“Further, Ralph Richardson, Montgomery Clift and Olivia de Havilland each gives the best performance of their careers under Wyler’s guidance.”
LEONARD MALTIN, 30-year ‘Entertainment Tonight’ film critic and past Ebertfest special guest
“My favorite film that wasn’t nominated for best picture is 1952’s ‘SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN.’ The winner that year was the unjustly maligned circus extravaganza ‘The Greatest Show on Earth,’ which figures importantly in Steven Spielberg’s life, as dramatized in ‘The Fabelmans.’
“To place this glaring omission into context, the Academy had just given its highest award to ‘An American in Paris’ the year before — a rare honor for a musical — and even voted Gene Kelly a special Oscar.
“There couldn’t be two musicals as different as these two films, but the Academy wasn’t going to repeat itself and ‘Singin’’ didn’t even get nominated, although Jean Hagen was in contention as Best Supporting Actress for her wonderful performance as Lina Lamont.”
RYAN SUFFERN, UI grad now a director/producer at L.A.’s Suckatash Productions
“‘SAVING PRIVATE RYAN‘ losing out to ‘Shakespeare in Love’ in 1998.
“One completely reinvented the genre of war movies, and one has been completely forgotten.”