CHAMPAIGN — Illinois' first virtual homecoming game will have a halftime act, after all.
Taking the place of the Marching Illini: Kevin Cronin, lead singer of Champaign-born REO Speedwagon.
Cronin has been booked for a virtual 15-minute concert at halftime of the rescheduled homecoming game, set for Dec. 5 against Iowa, UI Alumni Association President/CEO Jennifer Dillavou told The News-Gazette.
It's part of a weeklong homecoming schedule of activities that also includes salutes to the UI's COVID SHEILD Team, interviews with alumni award winners, an international student talent show and more.