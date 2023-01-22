Alice B. McGinty | A couple new offerings from a UI graduate
I’m beginning 2023 by featuring two new picture books from University of Illinois graduate Meg Fleming.
Her studies in the School of Music are reflected in the joyful musicality of her writing.
- “Wondering Around” (2022, Beach Lane Books, written by Meg Fleming, illustrated by Richard Jones, ages 3-7) celebrates curiosity and creative thought as it follows children exploring in different settings and seasons.
We begin as Jones’ child-friendly collage style art depicts a child gazing out of her apartment onto a city scape.
The lyrical text says, “Wonder out the window. A storm. A flash. A clap. Trace the drops … a dot-to-dot that makes a secret map.”
Next, we move outdoors as a different child wonders down a pathway, noticing a nest and a bog.
The child then looks more closely and examines a tail behind a rock, which Jones’ colorful illustrations reveal to belong to a squirrel, as it enjoys a tea party with a group of other animals.
Then, off to the water we go as we “Wonder with a paddle. A swoopy loop of jade. Spinning swirl. Water curl. Here comes the deep parade!”
We see frogs, swans, lily pads and other children greeting our paddler from the water as she explores.
We go on to meet reflections, fish and seagulls.
We wonder underneath a rock, then in the snow, and then way up in the branches of a tree.
As a day ends, our characters wonder in a campfire, when “A crackle spark twists through the dark, repatterning the night.”
The text deepens as the characters “wonder out a pencil,” drawing and painting what they’ve seen, and then further explore their ideas with, “A thought. A shape. A great escape ...”
The stunning illustrations dip and swirl along with the language, delivering a satisfying read, lush in words and art.
- “I Was Born a Baby” (2022, HarperCollins, written by Meg Fleming, illustrated by Brandon James Scott, ages 2-6) introduces us to multiple narrators, all discussing their names.
“I was born a baby. I was born a colt. I was born a piglet. I’m a billy goat,” we read.
Bold, digital illustrations of wide-eyed children and animals bring in even more fun.
However, tension ensues when we get to the baby penguin who introduces himself as a chick.
An angry young chicken on the right side of the spread shouts, “No way, no how! That can’t be true!” and we turn the page to see several different birds announcing, “I’m a chick! I’m a chick! I’m a chick, too!”
The book brings in not only animal names but more qualities of the variety of animals, when others tell us how they were born to giggle (a monkey), to store (a squirrel), to spray (an elephant) and more.
There’s language play, too, such as rhyming “froglet” and “hoglet.”
And the refrain of “No way, no how! That can’t be true,” repeats as the book progresses, showing multiple calves, cubs, pups and, last, kids.
This book gently introduces the youngest readers to a variety of different animals and animal names and is a fun read-aloud, full of delightful surprises.
Alice B. McGinty (alicebmcginty.com) is the award-winning author of almost 50 books for children and runs the ‘Words on Fire’ summer writing camp for teens. She just celebrated the release of two books, ‘The Girl Who Named Pluto: The Story of Venetia Burney’ and ‘Pancakes to Parathas: Breakfast Around the World.’