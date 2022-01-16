It’s the beginning of a new year, a time when we often take a step back from day-to-day activities and reflect on the bigger things in life. These two new picture books do the same. They give young readers not only a larger outlook, but a celestial outlook. Both books are written by award-winning Illinois author (and rocket engineer) Suzanne Slade.
- In “The Universe and You” (2021, Sleeping Bear Press, written by Suzanne Slade, illustrated by Stephanie Fizer Coleman, ages 3-6), “Daylight dims” and “Darkness tiptoes in,” as our young protagonist is tucked into bed for the night.
We turn the page, and the warm, vibrant watercolors zoom out of the bedroom to show the outdoors. The text, speaking directly to the reader, lets them know that while the Earth seems silent and still, “gently, ever so gently, it spins, lulling you to sleep.” Another page turn zooms out to show the solar system, saying our Earth, along with the other planets, is circling the sun.
The narrative continues as we see our protagonist and her teddy bear flying through space in a rocket ship, while the text reads, “And while you sleep, dreaming big dreams …”
We are gifted with gorgeous illustrations of the galaxy while reading lyrical lines about how the sun and other stars “swirl and whirl” around the Milky Way. The story progresses from big dreams to bigger dreams, and the solar system to our galaxy to our universe.
Then, “right on cue our glorious sun peeks above Earth’s horizon,” and the text takes us on a journey back to Earth as we follow the sun’s warm light to “sparkling streams, towering trees, hungry hummingbirds, and you! Silently stirring you.”
Daylight and playtime call as galaxies, stars and planets keep moving and swirling. This lovely, lyrical book celebrates big dreams and gently provides the child not only with information but a strong contextual understanding of our place in the universe.
Backmatter shows photos of Earth, the sun and Milky Way galaxy along with a child-friendly note about exploring the universe.
- “Mars Is: Stark Slopes, Silvery Snow, and Startling Surprises” (2021, Peachtree Books, written by Suzanne Slade, ages 3-9) lets us in with a note to the reader: “People have wondered about the mysterious planet of Mars for centuries.” The note goes on to tell us that scientists launched a powerful camera into space to take a closer look at Mars, and the photos that were sent back show us what Mars is.
Get ready to be wowed! In the pages that follow, stunning photographs adorn each spread, with short statements in large font and more detailed information in smaller text. We learn that “Mars is buried bedrock” and can then read about how that bedrock creates a solid foundation for the planet. As they turn each page, readers will relish and study the fantastic detail, color and shapes of the huge diversity of landscapes in each of the NASA photos and read about the many facets of the planet.
Mars is “bubbling gas,” “slippery snow and ice,” “craters carved by meteorite crashes,” “steep cliffs” and much more. We end by finding out that this breathtaking planet is constantly changing and rearranging and, finally, that “Mars is more amazing than anyone ever imagined!”
Backmatter includes a note about the launching of the mission to Mars; the space camera which took the pictures, called HiRISE (High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment); and information and a timeline of the exploration of Mars.