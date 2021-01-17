It seemed in order to start this year with a dose of kindness and empathy, just what these two lovely new picture books offer.
In “Share Some Kindness, Bring Some Light” (2020, Simon and Schuster, written and illustrated by Apryl Stott, ages 2-6), Bear and Coco are friends. Although they’re different (Bear is big, and Coco is a small girl), they both like each other’s kindness.
Bear is sad, though. “I wish the other animals knew all the good things you know about me,” he lamented. “They say that I must be mean because I’m so big.”
Coco gives Bear a big hug, since that helps her feel better when she’s down. Then she tells him what her grandma always said: “When life gets dark as winter’s night, share some kindness, bring some light.”
“If we can do that, maybe the other animals will see what a good, kind bear you are,” Coco says. But they aren’t sure how to share kindness and bring light. They decide that kindness is a gift to share, like cookies.
Coco also knows how to make lanterns to bring light. Off they go to Bear’s cave. The warm, detailed watercolor illustrations bring the playful friendship to life with just the right touches.
When they head off, toting their gifts on Bear’s sled to deliver them, however, Badger, Rabbit and the other animals reject them. “A big bear wouldn’t want to be friends with a small rabbit like me. No thank you!”
Discouraged, they trudge home. But Bear hears a sound — “Help!” — and they come upon Baby Deer, who’s gotten stuck in the snow.
Returning Baby Deer (riding on Bear’s back) to the other animals, who have been searching, shows them how kind Bear is.
“I guess kindness is about giving away love instead of gifts,” said Bear. “It’s doing something nice without expecting to get anything in return.”
In “It Will Be OK: A Story of Empathy, Kindness, and Friendship” (2021, Sourcebooks, written by Lisa Katzenberger, illustrated by Jaclyn Sinquett, ages 2-6), giraffe can’t go on his normal walk to the watering hole with his friend, Zebra.
Where is Giraffe? Finally, Zebra looks up, up, up and finds him in a tree.
“I saw a spider,” Giraffe whispers.
Bright multimedia illustrations capture Giraffe’s anxiety, showing long limbs wrapped around branches and his face pinched in fear.
“But you are bigger than the spider,” says Zebra. “Your eyelashes are longer than its legs.”
“I am scared,” Giraffe says, “his voice soft.”
It doesn’t matter if Giraffe is stronger or faster than spider, as Zebra points out. Giraffe is worried. And scared. And also embarrassed. He expects Zebra to leave.
“But Zebra waited. And waited some more.” Finally, when Giraffe sees that Spider is gone, his heart tells him it’s time to come down. Leg by leg, he unwraps himself from the tree.
“Thank you for staying by my side,” Giraffe says. “Even if it seemed silly.”
“It’s not silly if it bothered you,” Zebra replies.
As they head off to walk to the watering hole, Giraffe sees Spider again. With Zebra there he feels brave.
Bending down, he begins to ask if Spider would like to join them on their walk. But before he finishes, Spider scampers up the tree. “He’s scared of you now,” Zebra said. “That’s so silly!”
“Not at all,” Giraffe said. And as the sun sets, the two of them both wait beneath the tree.
The backmatter gives four short paragraphs to help young readers manage feelings: “Feeling WORRIED?” “What Can You Do When You Feel ANXIOUS” “Having EMPATHY” and “How Can You Help a WORRIED FRIEND.”