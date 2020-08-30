Each year, the Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators presents Crystal Kite Awards to books which represent excellence in the field of children’s literature.
These awards are peer-selected and voted on by SCBWI members from each region.
The Crystal Kite Award winner in the Midwest Division (Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio) was “Just Like Rube Goldberg: The Incredible True Story of the Man Behind the Machine” (2019, Beach Lane Books, written by Sarah Aronson, illustrated by Robert Neubecker, ages 4-9), an outstanding picture book biography which was reviewed in this column last fall.
Here are two more winners of the 2020 Crystal Kite Award.
The winner of the Mid-South Division (Kansas, Arkansas, Tennessee, Kentucky, Missouri, Mississippi, Louisiana) was the picture book “Poetree” (2019, Dial Books for Young Readers, written by Shauna LaVoy Reynolds, illustrated by Shahrzad Maydani, ages 4-8).
This is the story of an elementary school-aged girl, Sylvia, who celebrates winter’s end by writing a poem about spring.
She ties her poem to a birch tree and heads home, “hoping that it didn’t count as littering if it made the world more splendid.”
Imagine her surprise the next morning when she finds a different poem fluttering from the tree. “Sylvia’s heart did a somersault. She never imagined the tree might write back.”
At school, she brims with excitement when her class learns haiku.
Her poem gets a gold star: “White birch on the hill/Speaks out loud through rustling leaves/Great green Poetree.”
Her classmate, Walt, however, sticks out his tongue at her.
Sylvia runs back to the tree after school and sticks her new poem into a knothole.
When she returns, it’s gone, and after some time, she discovers another poem in the branches.
Could a tree and a child be friends? The tree was “stronger, wiser, and kinder than the children at school.”
Then Walt appears, telling her to her dismay that the poem she’d found was not for her but for the tree.
And not written by the tree, but by him.
The story resolves well, as Walt apologizes and they connect as poets. “A friend of the tree is okay with me,” Sylvia tells him.
Expressive pastel watercolor illustrations bring life to this lovely story of friendship and connection.
The winner of the New York Division was “The Little Green Girl,” (2019, Dial Books for Young Readers, written and illustrated by Lisa Anchin, ages 3-7), in which a seed unexpectedly blows into Mr. Aster’s garden.
“Mr. Aster wasn’t fond of unexpected things,” we read. But tending to the new seed fit neatly into his routine. And what an extraordinary plant the seed became: the Little Green Girl. Mr. Aster moves her from greenhouse to garden, and “while he smoothed the damp earth around her roots, Mr. Aster told her about their world.” She was curious about everything.
The story follows their days with bright details that match the lush illustrations.
However, when the birds come to visit, and sing “her stories of the wide world beyond the garden walls,” the Little Green Girl wants to see it all.
Mr. Aster responds, “The world may be wide, little one, but there’s no need to leave our garden. This is our home.”
The Little Green Girl persists, stretching her leaves and sending out vines, until finally she finds a plan which works (she’s transplanted herself into a pot and is ready with suitcase and sunglasses).
“It seems that you need more than soil and water to grow,” Mr. Aster tells her.
“Perhaps you also need that wide world out there.” And so, off they go, returning home to their lovely garden until it’s time to head back into the world again.