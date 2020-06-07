June 8 is World Ocean Day! While many of us are not able to make it to the ocean in person, here are two new picture books which will take us there.
In “Here Comes Ocean” (2020, Beach Lane Books, written by Meg Fleming, illustrated by Paola Zakimi, ages 2-6), our young protagonist, his parents and his puppy arrive at the beach in the morning, as the text begins, “Sun beach. Rise beach. Pail in hand. Found a dollar in the sand!”
Sticking his toes in the wet sand near the water, we read, “Cool those toes. What next? Who knows? Here comes ocean!”
With each cleverly-written rhymed verse followed by the refrain, the story advances. Our protagonist digs a seat to then find something nibbling at his feet — a crab! “Hide those toes. What next? Who knows? Here comes ocean!”
Follow the toes — and the puppy and the crab — as we discover more life on the beach, such as sandpipers and lassos of kelp, and immerse in sensory experiences with “Salt beach. Breeze beach,” and more, each verse bringing us closer to the ocean. Until we’re on the rocks — “Loud beach! Crash beach! Prickly walk. Sea star clinging to a rock.” Then comes a giant wave! “What next? Oh no! Too much ocean!”
Now things slow down with the protagonist wrapped snug in a towel, sitting with his father to watch the sun setting over the water. “Slow beach. Down beach. Sky grows pale. Stained-glass sailors. Purple trail.”
With glowing watercolors lovingly showing the boy, his parents and the treasures he’s collected at the beach, the poetic text brings us to the end as night sets in, with moon, night and wishes upon a “night-light fish” and a final, “Night, night, ocean.” This lovely book will bring the ocean to you in all the best ways.
Next, I am happy to introduce my newest book, “The Sea Knows,” (2020, Paula Wiseman Books/Simon and Schuster, written by Alice B. McGinty and Alan B. Havis, illustrated by Stephanie Laberis, ages 3-8), a lyrical nonfiction ode to the sea that introduces young explorers to the wonders of the ocean and its inhabitants.
“We are young. The sea is old. The sea has secrets to unfold. The sea knows,” the book begins.
“What does the sea know?” reviewer Carolyn Phelan asks in ALA Booklist’s April 15 review of the book. “Quite a bit,” she answers, “according to this well-crafted picture book. The rhythmic verse text begins with a series of opposites, such as ‘The sea knows huge./The sea knows small./The sea knows short./The sea knows tall.’ The text gradually moves away from contrasts and toward concepts with shared properties. Finally, a sequence of dynamic events builds up to a dramatic storm before resolving fittingly with ‘The sea knows when/the storms should cease./The sea knows calm./The sea knows peace.’
“Visually, the book begins with people standing on a pier and observing the ocean, shifts to a series of underwater scenes, and then draws back again to watch the storm arrive and recede. Full of movement, grace and intriguing details, the digital artwork illustrates the text beautifully. An informative appended section elaborates on sea creatures and phenomena mentioned in the verse. The writing flows well, making this picture book a pleasure to read aloud and a natural for classroom units on the sea.”
Kirkus Reviews adds, “alluring illustrations and well-researched, interesting, and age-appropriate information.”
We hope you enjoy this book. You can find extras — our SimonKids read-aloud (complete with SCUBA gear in the bathtub), a professional educator’s guide and our teacher’s video, at newsfromthehappyside.com/happiness-is.